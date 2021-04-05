This Is How Long You're Likely to Live in Your State, According to Data
If you're a resident of this state, you might be cutting your life a few years short.
Everyone wants to know what the secret is to living a long and happy life. But as with all good things, there’s no easy answer. This is especially true when you account for your own individual health, diet, activity level, and a bunch of other variables. And it’s not just your personal lifestyle that has an impact on your life expectancy, where you live also impacts how long—or, err, short—you are likely to live, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that brakes down life expectancy by state.
According to the CDC, the average life expectancy of a person born in the United States is 78.7 years, with women averaging 81.2 years and men about 76.2. The data also looks at the average life expectancy* at birth in each of the 50 states—presented here from longest to shortest. Read on to discover how long you are expected to live in your state. And if you'd like to learn more about where people's lifestyle might be lowering their life expectancy, This Is the Most Reckless State in America, According to Data.
*For reference, the number of years included for each state are rounded, but ranking order is based on the unrounded life expectancies.
50
Hawaii
Life expectancy: 81.0 years
49
California
Life expectancy: 80.8 years
And for the place where your personal safety is most likely to be compromised. This Is the Most Dangerous State in America.
48
New York
Life expectancy: 80.5 years
47
Minnesota
Life expectancy: 80.5 years
46
Connecticut
Life expectancy: 80.4 years
45
Massachusetts
Life expectancy: 80.1 years
44
Washington
Life expectancy: 80.0 years
43
Colorado
Life expectancy: 80.0 years
42
New Jersey
Life expectancy: 79.8 years
41
Rhode Island
Life expectancy: 79.8 years
And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.
40
Oregon
Life expectancy: 79.7 years
39
Utah
Life expectancy: 79.6 years
38
Vermont
Life expectancy: 79.3 years
37
North Dakota
Life expectancy: 79.3 years
36
Wisconsin
Life expectancy: 79.3 years
35
Iowa
Life expectancy: 79.2 years
34
New Hampshire
Life expectancy: 79.1 years
33
Nebraska
Life expectancy: 79.1 years
32
Idaho
Life expectancy: 79.0 years
31
Virginia
Life expectancy: 79.0 years
30
South Dakota
Life expectancy: 78.9 years
29
Florida
Life expectancy: 78.9 years
And for where people are putting their lives in jeopardy by not taking care of themselves, This Is the Most Unhealthy State in America.
28
Illinois
Life expectancy: 78.8 years
27
Montana
Life expectancy: 78.7 years
26
Arizona
Life expectancy: 78.7 years
25
Maine
Life expectancy: 78.6 years
24
Maryland
Life expectancy: 78.5 years
23
Texas
Life expectancy: 78.4 years
22
Pennsylvania
Life expectancy: 78.1 years
21
Wyoming
Life expectancy: 78.1 years
20
Kansas
Life expectancy: 78.0 years
19
Alaska
Life expectancy: 78.0 years
18
Nevada
Life expectancy: 77.9 years
17
Delaware
Life expectancy: 77.8 years
16
Michigan
Life expectancy: 77.7 years
15
North Carolina
Life expectancy: 77.6 years
14
Georgia
Life expectancy: 77.2 years
13
New Mexico
Life expectancy: 77.2 years
12
Indiana
Life expectancy: 76.8 years
11
Ohio
Life expectancy: 76.8 years
10
Missouri
Life expectancy: 76.6 years
9
South Carolina
Life expectancy: 76.5 years
8
Arkansas
Life expectancy: 75.6 years
7
Oklahoma
Life expectancy: 75.6 years
6
Louisiana
Life expectancy: 75.6 years
5
Tennessee
Life expectancy: 75.5 years
4
Kentucky
Life expectancy: 75.3 years
3
Alabama
Life expectancy: 75.1 years
2
Mississippi
Life expectancy: 74.6
1
West Virginia
Life expectancy: 74.4 years
And for where money may have people more stressed than usual, This Is the Most Expensive State in America.