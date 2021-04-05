Everyone wants to know what the secret is to living a long and happy life. But as with all good things, there’s no easy answer. This is especially true when you account for your own individual health, diet, activity level, and a bunch of other variables. And it’s not just your personal lifestyle that has an impact on your life expectancy, where you live also impacts how long—or, err, short—you are likely to live, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that brakes down life expectancy by state.

According to the CDC, the average life expectancy of a person born in the United States is 78.7 years, with women averaging 81.2 years and men about 76.2. The data also looks at the average life expectancy* at birth in each of the 50 states—presented here from longest to shortest. Read on to discover how long you are expected to live in your state. And if you'd like to learn more about where people's lifestyle might be lowering their life expectancy, This Is the Most Reckless State in America, According to Data.

*For reference, the number of years included for each state are rounded, but ranking order is based on the unrounded life expectancies.

50 Hawaii

Life expectancy: 81.0 years

49 California

Life expectancy: 80.8 years

48 New York

Life expectancy: 80.5 years

47 Minnesota

Life expectancy: 80.5 years

46 Connecticut

Life expectancy: 80.4 years

45 Massachusetts

Life expectancy: 80.1 years

44 Washington

Life expectancy: 80.0 years

43 Colorado

Life expectancy: 80.0 years

42 New Jersey

Life expectancy: 79.8 years

41 Rhode Island

Life expectancy: 79.8 years

40 Oregon

Life expectancy: 79.7 years

39 Utah

Life expectancy: 79.6 years

38 Vermont

Life expectancy: 79.3 years

37 North Dakota

Life expectancy: 79.3 years

36 Wisconsin

Life expectancy: 79.3 years

35 Iowa

Life expectancy: 79.2 years

34 New Hampshire

Life expectancy: 79.1 years

33 Nebraska

Life expectancy: 79.1 years

32 Idaho

Life expectancy: 79.0 years

31 Virginia

Life expectancy: 79.0 years

30 South Dakota

Life expectancy: 78.9 years

29 Florida

Life expectancy: 78.9 years

28 Illinois

Life expectancy: 78.8 years

27 Montana

Life expectancy: 78.7 years

26 Arizona

Life expectancy: 78.7 years

25 Maine

Life expectancy: 78.6 years

24 Maryland

Life expectancy: 78.5 years

23 Texas

Life expectancy: 78.4 years

22 Pennsylvania

Life expectancy: 78.1 years

21 Wyoming

Life expectancy: 78.1 years

20 Kansas

Life expectancy: 78.0 years

19 Alaska

Life expectancy: 78.0 years

18 Nevada

Life expectancy: 77.9 years

17 Delaware

Life expectancy: 77.8 years

16 Michigan

Life expectancy: 77.7 years

15 North Carolina

Life expectancy: 77.6 years

14 Georgia

Life expectancy: 77.2 years

13 New Mexico

Life expectancy: 77.2 years

12 Indiana

Life expectancy: 76.8 years

11 Ohio

Life expectancy: 76.8 years

10 Missouri

Life expectancy: 76.6 years

9 South Carolina

Life expectancy: 76.5 years

8 Arkansas

Life expectancy: 75.6 years

7 Oklahoma

Life expectancy: 75.6 years

6 Louisiana

Life expectancy: 75.6 years

5 Tennessee

Life expectancy: 75.5 years

4 Kentucky

Life expectancy: 75.3 years

3 Alabama

Life expectancy: 75.1 years

2 Mississippi

Life expectancy: 74.6

1 West Virginia

Life expectancy: 74.4 years

