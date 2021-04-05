Health

This Is How Long You're Likely to Live in Your State, According to Data

If you're a resident of this state, you might be cutting your life a few years short.

April 5, 2021
Everyone wants to know what the secret is to living a long and happy life. But as with all good things, there’s no easy answer. This is especially true when you account for your own individual health, diet, activity level, and a bunch of other variables. And it’s not just your personal lifestyle that has an impact on your life expectancy, where you live also impacts how long—or, err, short—you are likely to live, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that brakes down life expectancy by state.

According to the CDC, the average life expectancy of a person born in the United States is 78.7 years, with women averaging 81.2 years and men about 76.2. The data also looks at the average life expectancy* at birth in each of the 50 states—presented here from longest to shortest. Read on to discover how long you are expected to live in your state. And if you'd like to learn more about where people's lifestyle might be lowering their life expectancy, This Is the Most Reckless State in America, According to Data.

*For reference, the number of years included for each state are rounded, but ranking order is based on the unrounded life expectancies.

50
Hawaii

waikiki beach honolulu hawaii skyline
Life expectancy: 81.0 years

49
California

los angeles california skyline
Life expectancy: 80.8 years

48
New York

The skyline of New York City at sunset, with the Empire State Building and Midtown West in view
Life expectancy: 80.5 years

47
Minnesota

downtown minneapolis minnesota
Life expectancy: 80.5 years

46
Connecticut

hartford connecticut skyline
Life expectancy: 80.4 years

45
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Life expectancy: 80.1 years

44
Washington

Seattle, Washington
Life expectancy: 80.0 years

43
Colorado

Life expectancy: 80.0 years

42
New Jersey

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey. Newark is one of largest rail and air hubs in the nation. Newark is known for its glamorous performing arts venues, premium outlet mall, museums, and the argest collection of cherry blossoms.
Life expectancy: 79.8 years

41
Rhode Island

downtown providence rhode island
Life expectancy: 79.8 years

40
Oregon

Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
Life expectancy: 79.7 years

39
Utah

park city utah skyline
Life expectancy: 79.6 years

38
Vermont

Harbor on Lake Champlain
Life expectancy: 79.3 years

37
North Dakota

The Badlands of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Life expectancy: 79.3 years

36
Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconson
Life expectancy: 79.3 years

35
Iowa

old capitol building in iowa city iowa
Life expectancy: 79.2 years

34
New Hampshire

Manchester is the largest city in the state of New Hampshire and the largest city in northern New England. Manchester is known for its industrial heritage, riverside mills, affordability, and arts & cultural destination.
Life expectancy: 79.1 years

33
Nebraska

The skyline of Omaha, Nebraska
Life expectancy: 79.1 years

32
Idaho

downtown boise idaho
Life expectancy: 79.0 years

31
Virginia

richmond virginia skyline
Life expectancy: 79.0 years

30
South Dakota

rapid city, south dakota
Life expectancy: 78.9 years

29
Florida

miami florida from above
Life expectancy: 78.9 years

28
Illinois

chicago cityscape over the river
Life expectancy: 78.8 years

27
Montana

missoula montana from above
Life expectancy: 78.7 years

26
Arizona

The skyline of Tucson, Arizona with cacti in the foreground
Life expectancy: 78.7 years

25
Maine

beautiful lighthouse during sunset in portland Maine
Life expectancy: 78.6 years

24
Maryland

Maryland
Life expectancy: 78.5 years

23
Texas

houston texas skyline
Life expectancy: 78.4 years

22
Pennsylvania

downtown pittsburgh pennsylvania
Life expectancy: 78.1 years

21
Wyoming

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.
Life expectancy: 78.1 years

20
Kansas

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
Life expectancy: 78.0 years

19
Alaska

An aerial view of Juneau and the Gastineau Channel from Mount Roberts.
Life expectancy: 78.0 years

18
Nevada

las vegas strip in nevada
Life expectancy: 77.9 years

17
Delaware

The aerial view of the beach town, fishing port and waterfront residential homes along the canal Lewes Delaware
Life expectancy: 77.8 years

16
Michigan

skyline of detroit michigan
Life expectancy: 77.7 years

15
North Carolina

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial
Life expectancy: 77.6 years

14
Georgia

atlanta georgia skyline
Life expectancy: 77.2 years

13
New Mexico

santa fe new mexico skyline
Life expectancy: 77.2 years

12
Indiana

Indianapolis Indiana skyline
Life expectancy: 76.8 years

11
Ohio

columbus ohio
Life expectancy: 76.8 years

10
Missouri

downtown st. louis missouri
Life expectancy: 76.6 years

9
South Carolina

Aerial view of Rainbow Row in downtown Charleston, SC
Life expectancy: 76.5 years

8
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
Life expectancy: 75.6 years

7
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma skyline
Life expectancy: 75.6 years

6
Louisiana

bourbon street in new orleans
Life expectancy: 75.6 years

5
Tennessee

Nashville Tennessee TN Drone Skyline Aerial Panorama.
Life expectancy: 75.5 years

4
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
Life expectancy: 75.3 years

3
Alabama

empt street and store in Union Springs, Alabama
Life expectancy: 75.1 years

2
Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
Life expectancy: 74.6

1
West Virginia

Panorama of WVU Coliseum Arena and campus of West Virginia University with river Monongahela in Morgantown, West Virginia
Life expectancy: 74.4 years

