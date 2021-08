It's no secret that heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies from heart disease roughly every 36 seconds in the country. And while there are certain habits that are good and bad for your heart health, one influencing factor you may never have considered is geography. But in looking at the numbers, some states are certainly more prone to heart disease than others. New research conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation using the latest CDC statistics on heart disease determined the number of heart disease deaths per capita* in all 50 states. Read on to find out which state has the highest heart disease-related death rate and see where your state falls in the mix.

*Per capita equates to "per 100,000 residents" throughout this ranking.

50 Minnesota

Heart disease deaths per capita: 116.7

49 Hawaii

Heart disease deaths per capita: 120.3

48 Massachusetts

Heart disease deaths per capita: 127.2

47 Colorado

Heart disease deaths per capita: 127.7

46 Alaska

Heart disease deaths per capita: 129.7

45 Oregon

Heart disease deaths per capita: 131.0

44 Arizona

Heart disease deaths per capita: 134.0

43 Washington

Heart disease deaths per capita: 134.8

42 California

Heart disease deaths per capita: 136.9

41 Florida

Heart disease deaths per capita: 140.1

40 Maine

40 Maine

Heart disease deaths per capita: 142.4

39 Connecticut

Heart disease deaths per capita: 143.1

38 New Hampshire

Heart disease deaths per capita: 143.4

37 Nebraska

Heart disease deaths per capita: 144.9

36 Utah

Heart disease deaths per capita: 146.5

35 North Dakota

Heart disease deaths per capita: 147.7

34 Virginia

Heart disease deaths per capita: 149.1

33 Wyoming

Heart disease deaths per capita: 150.4

32 Idaho

Heart disease deaths per capita: 150.7

31 Vermont

Heart disease deaths per capita: 151.6

30 Delaware

Heart disease deaths per capita: 154.3

29 North Carolina

Heart disease deaths per capita: 154.7

28 Montana

Heart disease deaths per capita: 157.1

27 New Jersey

Heart disease deaths per capita: 158.0

26 South Dakota

Heart disease deaths per capita: 158.1

25 New Mexico

Heart disease deaths per capita: 158.2

24 Wisconsin

Heart disease deaths per capita: 158.8

23 Maryland

Heart disease deaths per capita: 159.3

22 Rhode Island

Heart disease deaths per capita: 159.3

21 Illinois

Heart disease deaths per capita: 162.0

20 Texas

Heart disease deaths per capita: 163.4

19 South Carolina

Heart disease deaths per capita: 164.0

18 Kansas

Heart disease deaths per capita: 166.0

17 New York

Heart disease deaths per capita: 166.6

16 Iowa

Heart disease deaths per capita: 172.9

15 Pennsylvania

Heart disease deaths per capita: 172.9

14 Georgia

Heart disease deaths per capita: 175.5

13 Indiana

Heart disease deaths per capita: 178.8

12 Missouri

Heart disease deaths per capita: 187.0

11 Ohio

Heart disease deaths per capita: 188.8

10 Michigan

Heart disease deaths per capita: 193.8

9 Kentucky

Heart disease deaths per capita: 196.4

8 West Virginia

Heart disease deaths per capita: 197.4

7 Nevada

Heart disease deaths per capita: 198.1

6 Tennessee

Heart disease deaths per capita: 202.8

5 Louisiana

Heart disease deaths per capita: 207.8

4 Alabama

Heart disease deaths per capita: 219.6

3 Arkansas

Heart disease deaths per capita: 226.5

2 Mississippi

Heart disease deaths per capita: 226.7

1 Oklahoma

Heart disease deaths per capita: 231.4

