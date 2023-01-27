Starbucks Drive-Thru Worker Claims She Mistook a Woman for a Fluffy Dog While Taking an Order

A Starbucks drive-thru worker was mortified after mistaking a customer for an animal while taking an order. The employee was confused by a person wearing a fur-style coat, which led to the embarrassing mixup. She posted about her experience on TikTok, fully admitting how embarrassing the whole incident was.

Libby Owens' admission has since gone viral, with others chiming in about making similar mistakes. Here's what Owens says happened and why she thought a human was a dog.

1 Cute Dog

Owens says she was working her shift at Starbucks when a customer drove up for an order. The driver had a companion in the passenger seat—a companion Owens assumed was a dog. Spoiler alert, it was not a dog.

2 Doggy Drink

Owens kindly showed interest in what she assumed was a dog and offered it a Puppuccino. A Puppuccino is simply whipped cream served in a small espresso cup, a perfect tiny treat for dogs. They are not usually offered to people.

3 Animal Lover

Owens was mortified to realize what she thought was a cute dog was, in fact, a woman. The woman was wearing a fur-style coat, which led to the confusion and kindly-meant offer of a Puppuccino.

4 That's Not a Dog

Owens posted about the incident on TikTok, with the text: "When I said, 'Awwww do you want a puppuccino' to a guy in the drive thru with a fluffy dog in the passenger seat, and he said, 'That's not a dog, that's my girlfriend…' and she was wearing a fur coat."

5 Common Mistake

Commenters shared their own stories of mistaking humans for pups. "One time I saw movement in the back seat and said, 'Aw is that a dog?! And the person driving was like, 'No that's my child," one commenter said. "When I told a customer he had a cute dog and it was his CHILD crawling around in a brown jacket…" said another. "I asked a lady if she wanted a pup cup for her dog… it was a baby…." a third commented.