Maybe you're a sparkling water person. Or perhaps fresh juice helps you get through the day. You might even start with coffee and then switch to soda from lunchtime onward. Whatever the case may be, everyone has their own tastes when it comes to their beverage of choice—especially if the only effort it takes to enjoy one is cracking open a can. But before you reach for your next refreshment, you may want to take a second to check its label after a major beverage maker issued a recall. Read on to see which popular drink you should avoid right now due to safety concerns.

There have recently been several recalls of popular beverage items.

Just like food products, beverages are subject to inspection by agencies like the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure that they're safe to consume. And recently, there have been a few products pulled from shelves due to the potential risks they pose.

On June 5, the FDA announced that Urban Remedy had issued a recall of its Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose. The beverage was pulled from shelves after an investigation by the agency found that strawberries used as an ingredient in the product could be linked to a hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S.

An Aug. 5 alert from the FDA announced that Colorado-based Royal Crest Dairy had issued a voluntary recall of some of its Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints. The company discovered the product could contain undeclared egg, a known allergen that can cause severe reactions in certain people.

And on Aug. 10, the agency issued a warning that Lyons Magnus LLC had expanded a recent recall to include 88 of its products—including some milk and non-dairy items—after discovering they could have been contaminated with potentially dangerous Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. The long list of affected products includes items from Aloha, Cafe Grumpy, Ensure Harvest, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE, Oatly, Optimum Nutrition, Organic Valley, PediaSure Harvest, Pirq, Premier Protein, Rejuvenate, Sated, Stumptown, Sweetie Pie Organics, Tone It Up, and Uproot. But now, another major company is pulling one of its drinks from shelves.

A large beverage maker just issued a recall on one of its popular drinks.

According to an enforcement report posted by the FDA on Sept. 8, Pepsico Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its popular Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage it produces for the iconic coffee chain, Food Safety News reports. In total, 221 cases of the drink are affected by the move.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The agency notes that the affected items were distributed to stores in seven states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, but the exact locations were not specified. The drink is packaged in 15-ounce containers originally sold in cases of 12.

The company pulled the drinks due to a serious risk posed by "possible contamination."

The FDA's notice states that the company issued the recall due to "possible contamination by foreign material" in the beverages. In this case, the agency cites "metal fragments" as the potential item. Such objects could potentially cause serious injury or dental damage if consumed, according to Food Safety News.

Here's what you should do if you have drinks that are part of the Starbucks recall in your fridge.

So far, neither the FDA nor Starbucks has released information on the affected items' expiration date or UPC code. However, if you purchased the beverages, you should not consume them and return the product to their original place of purchase, according to Food Safety News.

Even though the canned beverages are separate from the drinks prepared and served at Starbucks locations around the U.S., this isn't the first time the company has had one of its products pulled from shelves this summer. On June 26, the coffee chain announced it had issued a voluntary "stop sell" order for its chicken, maple butter, and egg sandwich after the product fell short of the company's standards, The Wall Street Journal reported. Employees were told to discard any remaining sandwiches after an internal review found they didn't "meet quality standards" less than a week after the new seasonal menu item was launched.

"We are committed to a high level of quality in the products that we serve and always act with an abundance of caution whenever a product or quality issue is raised," a Starbucks spokesperson said in June of the sandwich recall, per The Wall Street Journal.