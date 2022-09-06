Although it may not be to everyone's tastes, seafood can make for a delicious addition to many meals. Whether you're searing scallops, baking cod, or grilling tuna, most shoppers know that it's especially important to trust where your fish comes from for quality reasons. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that there's one type of seafood you should toss from your fridge immediately. Read on to see which product is being pulled from shelves due to health concerns.

There's been a wide variety of food and beverage recalls this summer.

It's not at all uncommon for health agencies to pull specific items from store shelves over health concerns, no matter if they're fresh, frozen, or shelf stable. So far, this summer has been no different.

On Aug. 29, the FDA announced that Pennsylvania-based Keswick Creamery was recalling 10 of its cheeses it had distributed to stores in three states and Washington, D.C., after discovering they could potentially be contaminated with harmful Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The agency advised customers to throw away the affected product right away and contact the company for a full refund. And on Aug. 26, Van Law Food Products Inc. announced a voluntary recall of its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing it distributed to the supermarket chain in 27 states across the U.S. In this case, the company found that the products contained soy and wheat not listed on the ingredient label, which could lead to a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" in some people, according to the FDA's notice.

There's even been a string of frozen pizza recalls in recent weeks. On July 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a High Class 1 safety alert when Florida-based Ready Dough Pizza Inc. announced it was recalling 14-ounce packages of "Pizza Cubana by Ready Dough Pizza Inc." According to the agency, the items were "produced without the benefit of federal inspection," finding that the affected products were shipped with incorrect or missing ingredient labels. The company then expanded the recall six days later to include its "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Ham Pizza" and "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Bacon Pizza," due to the same problems with inspection and labeling.

FSIS announced yet another pizza-related recall on Aug. 14 affecting 13,099 pounds of "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza," this time warning that the products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." And on Aug. 25, the agency issued a recall for about 156,498 pounds of pepperoni pizza product from Maryland-based company Pizza John's. According to FSIS, the products were pulled when it discovered that "Pizza John's is not a federally inspected establishment," and the items did not bear the mandatory USDA mark of inspection. But now, officials are warning another product in your fridge could pose a serious health risk.

The FDA just announced a recall on one seafood product that could be in your fridge.

Smoked salmon is a beloved kitchen staple as the perfect topping for a fresh bagel with cream cheese or the star ingredient in dips, soups, salads, and pasta dishes. But if you've recently stocked up for an upcoming brunch or dinner get-together, you may want to avoid using one brand for the time being.

On Sept. 2, the FDA announced that Miami, Florida-based St. James Smokehouse had issued a voluntary recall for its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon products. The affected items were sold between February and June 2022 and distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia, and Wisconsin, including Safeway stores in Washington State.

The company issued the recall after discovering the items could be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

According to the FDA, St. James Smokehouse issued the recall after it discovered the smoked salmon in question could potentially be contaminated with harmful Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The agency reports that routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture first revealed the issue.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

It's common for healthy people who consume the dangerous microorganism to suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, the FDA says. But the agency warns Listeria infection can be severe or potentially fatal in younger children, elderly people, or those who are immunocompromised. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in anyone who is pregnant.

Here's how you can identify any items that are part of the smoked salmon recall.

The FDA says that as of Sept. 2, no illnesses have been reported related to the product. However, if you're concerned you may have purchased the item, the agency's notice says the affected smoked salmon is packaged in 4-ounce vacuum-sealed bags and are printed with lot code 123172 and UPC 060022710356.

The agency advises anyone who may have purchased the product to "dispose of it immediately" or return it to its place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can also contact the company directly by calling the number listed on the FDA's notice.