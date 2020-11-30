Health

This Common Food in Your Fridge Could Be Contaminated, FDA Warns

Shoppers are being warned to check their veggie drawers before they eat following a new alert.

By John Quinn
November 30, 2020
Shoppers are being warned to check in their refrigerator's vegetable drawer this week to make sure they're not harboring a recently recalled popular green. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that some baby spinach is potentially contaminated with salmonella, after one brand issued a recall. Read on to see if your spinach is affected, and for a purchase that could be putting your pet in danger, check out If You Feed Your Dog This, the FDA Says to Stop Immediately.

The recalled baby spinach comes from the Fresh Attitude brand, produced by Vegpro International, the largest producer of fresh vegetables in Canada, which also distributes to the U.S. "The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was possibly contaminated with salmonella," the report reads. "Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem may have been caused by contamination of a part of a lot of baby spinach."

The packages in question are the 11 oz. and 5 oz. units of Fresh Attitude's baby spinach, with Best Before dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 4 and 5 respectively. The packages were produced at Vegpro's Eastern Canadian plant and were distributed in Eastern Canada and across the Northeastern U.S. The alert stresses that all other Fresh Attitude produce comes from facilities in Belle-Glade, Florida, and are therefore completely safe for consumption.

While no illnesses have been reported to date as a result of the spinach, the risk of poisoning from salmonella is serious enough to have sparked the alert. While most healthy people who ingest the bacteria will experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, for those who are more vulnerable—specifically young children, the elderly, and those with otherwise compromised immune systems—the resulting infections can be far more serious, and even fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that salmonella causes around 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year. Symptoms usually begin between six hours and six days after infection occurs.

For more details on how to identify the packages in question, including UPC numbers, check the FDA's website. Consumers who have purchased the spinach are advised to return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

To see if your state was on the list where the baby spinach was distributed, read on, and for more on eating safely, check out why If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, the FDA Says to "Destroy" It.

Read the original article on Best Life.

