Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns.

More than a dozen kinds of frozen shrimp have been recalled due to salmonella.

On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that nine different frozen shrimp products nationwide had to be recalled due to a salmonella outbreak. Then on Aug. 13, the FDA tacked on more products that could also be contaminated with salmonella. At this point, over two dozen frozen shrimp products manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India have been recalled. These frozen shrimp items have been sold under various popular brand names by multiple retailers. CBS News reported that the company agreed to voluntarily recall the products.

RELATED: If You Bought These Supplements, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says.

The products were sold by a handful of major retailers nationwide.

The recalled products were sold across the country in popular retailers, including Target, Whole Foods, Food Lion, and Meijer. They were sold under various labels, such as Whole Foods' 365 brand and Hannaford's and Stop and Shop's Nature's Promise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the recalled items were distributed between Nov. 2020 and May 2021. However, the agency noted that they could have been sold more recently.

Nine people have become sick as a result of the recalled products.

According to the CDC, nine people have fallen ill after eating the frozen shrimp. The cases span four states—Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Rhode Island—and three of the illnesses required hospitalization. The CDC instructs you to contact your doctor if you experience any symptoms of salmonella poisoning, including diarrhea, a high fever, vomiting to the point that you can't keep liquids down, signs of dehydration, dizziness when standing up, and dry mouth and throat.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

If you have any of these frozen shrimp products, wash anything that's touched them.

If you have any of the products listed on the recall, the CDC instructs you not to eat them. You should either throw the items away or return them to the store where you purchased them. Additionally, you should "wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher" to be extra safe.

RELATED: This Entire Food Company Just Shut Down Following Safety Concerns.