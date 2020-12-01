The beginning of December signals the official start of the holiday season, but it also commences Netflix's monthly removal of certain titles from its offerings. This December seems to be particularly brutal, with the platform shedding some of its most beloved series. Keep reading for the 11 shows leaving Netflix in Dec. 2020, and for more essential TV news, If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare For a Blackout This Week.

At the end of each month, a handful of licensing deals tend to expire, per Entertainment Weekly, which is often what's responsible for your favorite shows vanishing from streaming platforms. This December, many binge-able comfort shows are being removed from Netflix, so you might have to branch out and watch something new in place of another rewatch of The Office.

Although Netflix bumped up its subscription price by one dollar a month at the end of October, the platform is dropping some of its key titles, losing these series to other streaming services. The Office is heading to NBC's Peacock, and Gossip Girl will be found on HBO Max, which is also where the Gossip Girl reboot will be streaming.

While some of these shows will be gone as soon as Dec. 8, many of the following will remain on Netflix until the end of the month, leaving you plenty of time to say goodbye. Read on for all the TV shows leaving Netflix this month, and for original series worth watching, check out The 50 Best Netflix Shows Ever, According to Critics.

1 The Office

Leaving Dec. 30

And if you've been streaming the series, here are 30 Facts About The Office Even Superfans Don't Know.

2 Gossip Girl

Leaving Dec. 30

3 The West Wing

Leaving Dec. 24

4 Dexter

Leaving Dec. 30

And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Hart of Dixie

Leaving Dec. 14

6 Nurse Jackie

Leaving Dec. 30

7 Grand Hotel

Leaving Dec. 30

And for more adored TV series, These Are the Most Popular TV Shows of All Time.

8 The Inbetweeners

Leaving Dec. 30

9 H*** on Wheels

Leaving Dec. 30

10 Octonauts

Leaving Dec. 30

And for other series you can watch with your kids, check out these 23 Great TV Shows to Watch as a Family.

11 Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso

Leaving Dec. 8