There's Some Really Bad News for Fans of These 11 Beloved Shows

If you love these series, get ready to say goodbye.

By Allie Hogan
December 1, 2020
The beginning of December signals the official start of the holiday season, but it also commences Netflix's monthly removal of certain titles from its offerings. This December seems to be particularly brutal, with the platform shedding some of its most beloved series. Keep reading for the 11 shows leaving Netflix in Dec. 2020, and for more essential TV news, If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare For a Blackout This Week.

At the end of each month, a handful of licensing deals tend to expire, per Entertainment Weekly, which is often what's responsible for your favorite shows vanishing from streaming platforms. This December, many binge-able comfort shows are being removed from Netflix, so you might have to branch out and watch something new in place of another rewatch of The Office.

Although Netflix bumped up its subscription price by one dollar a month at the end of October, the platform is dropping some of its key titles, losing these series to other streaming services. The Office is heading to NBC's Peacock, and Gossip Girl will be found on HBO Max, which is also where the Gossip Girl reboot will be streaming.

While some of these shows will be gone as soon as Dec. 8, many of the following will remain on Netflix until the end of the month, leaving you plenty of time to say goodbye. Read on for all the TV shows leaving Netflix this month, and for original series worth watching, check out The 50 Best Netflix Shows Ever, According to Critics.

1
The Office

Jim and Pam
NBC

Leaving Dec. 30

2
Gossip Girl

Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl
CBS Television Distribution

Leaving Dec. 30

3
The West Wing

Still from The West Wing episode "Shibboleth"
Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Leaving Dec. 24

4
Dexter

Dexter Michael C Hall
Showtime

Leaving Dec. 30

5
Hart of Dixie

Hart of Dixie
CBS/Warner Bros.

Leaving Dec. 14

6
Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie
Showtime

Leaving Dec. 30

7
Grand Hotel

Grand Hotel
Netflix

Leaving Dec. 30

8
The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners
Synergetic Distribution

Leaving Dec. 30

9
H*** on Wheels

H*** on Wheels
AMC

Leaving Dec. 30

10
Octonauts

Octonauts
NCircle Entertainment

Leaving Dec. 30

11
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso

Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Telemundo

Leaving Dec. 8

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
