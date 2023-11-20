Sharon Osbourne Warns Against Ozempic After "Dangerous" Weight Loss

In the past year, the use of Ozempic, a brand-name version of the drug semaglutide, for the purposes of weight loss has exploded, including among Hollywood stars. According to Mayo Clinic, the drug's initial intended purpose was to help patients with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar. However, it is also prescribed "to help lose weight and keep the weight off in patients with obesity caused by certain conditions." Be that as it may, several celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic and other brands of the same drug for cosmetic weight-loss purposes. Among them is Sharon Osbourne, who recently issued a warning about Ozempic after she says she dropped under 100 lb.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Osbourne said, "I don't care what people say about the way I look." She added, "I know I look gaunt and I know everything that goes along with it. And I did it."

The former The Talk co-host continued, "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 lb and I don't want to be. Be careful what you wish for."

Osbourne said that she stopped using the drug because she's lost more weight than she wanted to and cannot gain it back.

"I started on Ozempic last December and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy," the 71-year-old said. "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn't stop losing weight and now I've lost 42 lb and I can't afford to lose any more."

Osbourne has been candid about her experience with Ozempic, as well as other procedures related to her weight and appearance. In a September interview with E! News, she said that she had undergone gastric band surgery (which reduces stomach capacity) and sleeve gastrectomy surgery (in which the size of the stomach is reduced) during her life.

"Everybody's got something in life, and mine was an eating disorder, and I've had it my entire life," she told E! News.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Osbourne explained that she's dealing with a different weight issue after using Ozempic.

"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain. In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I'm now under a hundred," she said. "And I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."

In an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this year, Osbourne detailed how Ozempic made her feel. "I was about two three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't eat," she said (via People). "That's why I say you have to keep this stuff away from younger people. They will go berserk on it and it's not right." She added of the weight she'd lost, "I'll probably put it all on again soon, I've done it my whole life."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Ozempic's website includes information about side effects, as well as a frequently asked questions section that includes the query, "Are people, including celebrities, using Ozempic® strictly for weight loss?" The answer reads, in part, "We cannot control which specific patients receive our prescription-only medicines. What we can do is ensure that we reinforce who our medicines are intended to treat, based on their medical trials and FDA-approved indications, in support of responsible use of these medicines." The website also notes, "Ozempic® is not FDA approved for weight loss or chronic weight management."

