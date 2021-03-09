Health

If You're Cooking Your Food in This, Stop Now, FDA Says

The kitchen staple could cause serious infections or may even prove fatal, experts say.

March 9, 2021
Whether you’re deep-frying falafel or sautéing some veggies, you’ll want to ensure that the fats you’re using to cook your food in are safe first, now that a popular type of oil has been recalled. On March 8, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of Mediterranean Food Inc.’s Alqosh Sesame Oil due to safety concerns. Read on to find out if you should be tossing this cooking staple from your kitchen, and for more health hazards you can’t afford to ignore, check out If You Have This Sauce at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

The sesame oil recall was initiated after it was discovered that some batches could be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting in healthy individuals, and may cause serious infections and death in children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. The affected oil, which was sold exclusively in Michigan, comes in 2-lb. jars marked with lot number 16082020 and production date 08/16/2020.

If you have the recalled oil at home, the FDA recommends that you don’t consume it, but rather return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund. Customers can also call Mediterranean Food Inc. at 586-777-3460 with questions.

Sesame oil isn’t the only food to be pulled from the market over potential health concerns recently, however; read on to find out which other products you should ditch from your kitchen now. And if you want to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, If You Have These Cheeses at Home, the FDA Says Get Rid of Them Now.

1
Tahini

hand pouring tahini on falafel in a pita
Shutterstock/bonchan

Before you whip up that hummus, check to ensure that the tahini you’re using is safe to eat. On March 5, the FDA announced the voluntary recall of 1-lb., 2-lb., and 10-kg. containers of Kareem Mart tahina (also called tahini) due to possible contamination with salmonella. The affected tahina has a July 1, 2022 expiration date and was sold exclusively at Mediterranean stores in the state of Michigan and in Chicago, Illinois. If you have the recalled tahina at home, you can return it to the store where it was purchased or email recalls@kareemmart.com. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Rice crisps

rice crisps on wooden table
Shutterstock/MSPhotographic

On March 1, the FDA announced the recall of 4,550 bags of Quaker Rice Crisps in Sweet Barbecue flavor after it was discovered that soy—a common allergen—could be contaminating some of the bags. The affected products—which were sold in 3.03-oz. bags and have UPC number 0 30000 31984 0 printed on the packaging—should be returned to the store from which they were purchased. Individuals with the snacks at home can also call Quaker Consumer Relations at 800-367-6287 with questions. And for more safety hazards right at home, If Your Milk Carton Doesn't Say This, the CDC Says Don't Drink It.

3
Chocolate pretzels

chocolate pretzels on wooden tray
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

If you’re reaching for chocolate-covered pretzels for dessert, you could be putting your health in jeopardy. On Feb. 19, the FDA announced that Giant Eagle, Inc. had recalled its Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags over potential pecan contamination. The affected pretzels—marked with PLU codes 25206 and 45505 on their scan tags—should be returned to Market District or Giant Eagle stores for a full refund. You can also call Giant Eagle at 800-553-2324 with questions.

4
Smoked fish

bagel with lox or smoked salmon and capers
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Don’t top that bagel without checking the packaging on your smoked fish first. On Feb. 18, the FDA announced that Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish had been recalled, with purchasers “urged not to consume them,” after it was discovered that there was a "lack of licensure and regulatory oversight by the state agency." If you have the fish—sold exclusively at Growers Outlet and Berry Good PDX—return it to either of the locations at which it was sold or contact the manufacturer at 503-372-9849. And for more dangers hiding in plain sight, If You Have These Meds, There's a "Risk of Poisoning," Officials Warn.

