If You're Sleeping on This Mattress, Stop Immediately, Authorities Warn

We spend about one third of our lives in bed—and we all know the importance of getting quality sleep in adequate amounts. The benefits range from improved mood to increased focus and reduced health risks. Getting uninterrupted sleep can even boost your memory. So having a comfortable sleep setup is key, including a mattress that suits your personal preferences and specific needs. But it must be safe, too. And a new recall puts owners of a particular mattress on high alert due to potential danger. Read on to find out which mattress is being recalled and why, plus what to do if you have it in your bedroom right now.

Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses are being recalled.

The current recall involves Serta Perfect Sleeper-branded mattresses. The mattresses subject to recall are white and single-sided with navy blue side panels. They were sold in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The products at issue were manufactured from Jul. 15, 2021 through Aug. 6, 2021. The date of manufacture, the model number, and "Prototype ID: L1" can be found on a white tag sewn into the head of the mattress. The model numbers subject to the recall can be found on the recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall is dated Feb. 10, 2022 and about 800 products are affected overall.

The mattresses are being recalled due to the potential for fire hazard.

The mattresses are being recalled because it has been determined that they fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, and this issue poses a fire hazard. Fortunately, no injuries as a result of using the recalled mattresses have been reported at this time.

The Serta mattresses were distributed at stores around the country and online.

The Serta mattresses subject to the current recall were sold at stores nationwide including Aaron's Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Macy's, and Sam's Club. They were also available for sale online at serta.com from July 2021 through September 2021. Each mattress was priced between $500 and $1,000.

Here's what to do if you have a recalled Serta mattress at home.

If you think your Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress matches the specs cited in the recall notice, you should immediately stop using it.

Contact Serta to verify whether your mattress is included in the recall. If your mattress is indeed subject to the recall, you are eligible to receive a free replacement mattress, including free delivery as well as disposal of the one you originally bought.

Serta is contacting all purchasers directly. You can also contact Serta toll-free at 888-762-0013 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at sertasupport@sertasimmons.com , or go online for more information. Go to serta.com and scroll down to "support," then click on "recall information."

