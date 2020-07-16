Smarter Living

If You Make More Than This, You May Not Get a Second Stimulus Check

The second round of payments could go out in weeks—but the salary requirements may be changing.

By Zachary Mack
July 15, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
July 15, 2020
circle

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented economic crisis in the U.S. But with unemployment at a record high and an unclear path forward on reopening major sectors of the economy, millions of Americans are also feeling the pressure of personal financial woes. And while the CARES Act distributed approximately 159 million payments of up to $1,200 each in May, Congress is currently debating who will be receiving a second round of payments. Who makes the cut? If you make more than $40,000 a year, there's a chance you may not qualify for a second stimulus check, USA Today reports.

While a bill supporting the second round of payments has already been passed in the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is recommending the annual income cutoff be set at $40,000. "I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less," McConnell said on July 7.

Forbes reports that cap would mean about 80 million Americans would be eligible to receive a second stimulus check, according to the American Enterprise Institute. That's about half the number of Americans who received a stimulus check in May.

1040 income tax form and w-2 wage statement with a federal Treasury refund check. Closeup with selective focusing.
iStock

The original bill passed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that anyone earning less than $75,000 a year should receive a second stimulus check. That's the same cap used in the initial round of payments for anyone to receive a full payout as a single tax filer.

"I think there are many families, depending on size of family and so many different things, that the $40,000 would have to be explained, justified, and the rest," Pelosi said last week at a news conference, according to Forbes. "But I think families making over $40,000 probably need assistance. Again, just depending on their family situation."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Many have argued that the second round of payments is needed as the $600 per month enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of July. And for more on where the economy may take a hit, check out 7 States That Are Headed for a "Full Shutdown."

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • man holding onto face mask that may be too small
    man holding onto face mask that may be too small
    Health

    How Fauci Says We Can Push "Reset" on COVID

    "I'll guarantee you those numbers will come down."

  • Girl experiencing mouth pain while drinking coffee
    Girl experiencing mouth pain while drinking coffee
    Health

    If You Have a Rash Here, You May Have COVID

    You'll never guess where this symptom is hiding.

  • young black couple holding hands outdoors at sunset
    young black couple holding hands outdoors at sunset
    Relationships

    Women Are More Likely to Do This on a Date Now

    Coronavirus has changed some dating etiquette.

  • precaution safety for the coronavirus with masks, plexiglass, gloves, and more
    precaution safety for the coronavirus with masks, plexiglass, gloves, and more
    Health

    50 Vital COVID Safety Tips From the CDC

    The most important tips, all in one place.

  • map of california with covid outbreak
    map of california with covid outbreak
    Health

    The 9 States That Have Reversed Reopening

    These states have rolled back on their reopening plans.

  • lightning strike
    lightning strike
    Culture

    50 "Rare" Events That Happen All the Time

    Wait, being struck by lightning is how common?!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE