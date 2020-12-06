Smarter Living

Samsung May Be Killing This Popular Phone

Insiders say the company won't be producing it anymore in 2021.

By John Quinn
December 6, 2020
Avatar
By John Quinn
December 6, 2020
circle

There's some bad news this week for Samsung users, with insiders suggesting that the company is planning to discontinue its flagship phone next year. According to a report by Reuters, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may terminate the product as a result of a sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to find out the future of this beloved Samsung phone, and for more tech news, check out If You're Using This to Charge Your Phone, Stop Immediately.

Read the original article on Best Life.

The Galaxy Note is one of the most expensive phones on the market.

New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra mobile smartphone is shown with apps on the screen in hand in electronic store.
N.Z.Photography / Shutterstock

The Galaxy Note, famous for its large screen and an accompanying stylus for note-taking, has a price tag of $999, which makes it $200 more expensive than the iPhone 12. That has become a problem when many consumers are carefully watching their budgets. And for another popular phone that's going away, check out Apple Just Discontinued This Popular Phone.

People are spending less on phones overall due to COVID.

Young woman covering her face with surgical mask and using smartphone to find information about coronavirus spread on internet
iStock

Worldwide smartphone sales totaled 366 million units in the third quarter of 2020, a decline of 8.7 percent year over year, research company Gartner reports. And while Samsung held the No. 1 position with 22 percent of the market share, the Galaxy Note doesn't seem to be dominating. And for another brand suffering due to the pandemic, check out This Legendary Store Just Announced It's Filing for Bankruptcy.

Sales of the Galaxy Note have reportedly fallen 20 percent.

View of hand holding Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Mystic Bronze Color with start up screen
Thanes.Op / Shuttersttock

According to Reuters, sales of Samsung Galaxy Note are expected to fall by 20 percent this year to 8 million. As a result, three sources told Reuters that there was no plan to develop a new upgraded version of the Galaxy Note in 2021.

Techradar also suggested that other issues were counting against the Galaxy Note: the lack of difference between it and the Galaxy S; the ability to use the once-unique stylus on other handsets; and a need to pare down Samsung's range once they launch more foldable phones. And for more up-to-date news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The Galaxy S would then become Samsung's leading phone.

Samsung Galaxy S Sign at Samsung store
Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

Instead, the leading model of the Galaxy S (the S21) will come with a stylus, and future versions of Samsung's foldable phone will also work with the attachment.

A new product launch from Samsung is due to arrive in Aug. 2021, so the company may change its approach before then. But at this point, all evidence suggests that the Galaxy Note may be coming to the end of the road. And for more of the latest tech news, check out why experts are warning that If You Have This on Your Phone, Delete It Now.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • william and kate board the royal train for dec. 2020 tour
    william and kate board the royal train for dec. 2020 tour
    Culture

    The Secret Details of William and Kate's Tour

    "This is a very personal mission."

  • girl reading book or dictionary, new words coined
    girl reading book or dictionary, new words coined
    Smarter Living

    The Surprising Origins of Words You Use All the Time

    The jaw-dropping history of words from avocado to walrus.

  • Woman about to pee
    Woman about to pee
    Health

    This Is the Color Your Urine Should Really Be

    It's probably not what you're thinking.

  • older couple walking on the beach with their arms around each other
    older couple walking on the beach with their arms around each other
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most Ageist State in the U.S.

    Is your home state a good place to grow old?

  • Doctor injecting vaccine to patient
    Doctor injecting vaccine to patient
    Health

    You Won't Be Able to Get Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Here

    These convenient locations just aren't equipped.

  • Woman cringing after man says something at bar
    Woman cringing after man says something at bar
    Relationships

    The Worst Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use

    Don't try this pick-up line at home... or anywhere.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE