Sam's Club Is Delivering This to You for the First Time

The warehouse chain's new offering is available nationwide.

By Paul Thompson
October 30, 2020
With cold weather approaching and the pandemic still ongoing, the consumer demand for home delivery has never been bigger. And it's not just groceries and cleaning products that people want dropped at their doorstep, but prescription medications, too. That's why Sam's Club announced Friday that it has partnered with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the country. The service will be offered at more than 500 Sam's Club locations in 41 states, according to a statement released by DoorDash.

"Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs," John McDowell, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise at Sam's Club, said in the statement. "Sam's Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that's never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives."

Read on to discover more details about the partnership, and for related news about Sam's Club's parent company, check out Walmart Is Under Fire For Its Policies Around This Medication.

The first two deliveries are free for Sam's Club members.

Asian man delivering packages
Shutterstock

According to the statement announcing the new pharmacy delivery service, Sam's Club members are eligible to receive free delivery on their first two orders until Jan. 31, 2022. After that, all customers will have to pay a flat fee of $7.99 for each delivery.

For now, you need to call the pharmacy to schedule a delivery.

Man buying something from pharmacist with mask on
Shutterstock

For the time being, customers need to call their local pharmacy to confirm that their medication is available for home delivery and to schedule a drop-off time. However, the warehouse chain hopes to have prescription delivery options available on the Sam's Club app in the first half of 2021.

You must live within 10 miles of your pharmacy.

Sam's Club pharmacy
Shutterstock

In a brief statement regarding the new service's terms and conditions, Sam's Club said delivery will be offered to customers who live within a 10-mile radius of a participating location. In addition, the company said delivery will not be offered in Kansas, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico.

Controlled substances are not eligible for delivery.

pills spilling out of a container
Shutterstock

While most prescription medications are expected to be available for delivery, there are a few exceptions. The service is not available for "controlled substances, pseudoephedrine, refrigerated items, compounded prescriptions, and reconstituted products, or for prescriptions paid by Medicare Part B or Medicaid," Sam's Club says.

