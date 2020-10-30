Sam's Club Is Delivering This to You for the First Time

With cold weather approaching and the pandemic still ongoing, the consumer demand for home delivery has never been bigger. And it's not just groceries and cleaning products that people want dropped at their doorstep, but prescription medications, too. That's why Sam's Club announced Friday that it has partnered with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the country. The service will be offered at more than 500 Sam's Club locations in 41 states, according to a statement released by DoorDash.

"Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs," John McDowell, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise at Sam's Club, said in the statement. "Sam's Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that's never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives."

The first two deliveries are free for Sam's Club members.

According to the statement announcing the new pharmacy delivery service, Sam's Club members are eligible to receive free delivery on their first two orders until Jan. 31, 2022. After that, all customers will have to pay a flat fee of $7.99 for each delivery.

For now, you need to call the pharmacy to schedule a delivery.

For the time being, customers need to call their local pharmacy to confirm that their medication is available for home delivery and to schedule a drop-off time. However, the warehouse chain hopes to have prescription delivery options available on the Sam's Club app in the first half of 2021.

You must live within 10 miles of your pharmacy.

In a brief statement regarding the new service's terms and conditions, Sam's Club said delivery will be offered to customers who live within a 10-mile radius of a participating location. In addition, the company said delivery will not be offered in Kansas, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico.

Controlled substances are not eligible for delivery.

While most prescription medications are expected to be available for delivery, there are a few exceptions. The service is not available for "controlled substances, pseudoephedrine, refrigerated items, compounded prescriptions, and reconstituted products, or for prescriptions paid by Medicare Part B or Medicaid," Sam's Club says.