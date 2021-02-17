While vegetables may be good for your health, the same can't be said for every topping you add to them. That's especially true now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced a recall on a popular brand of salad dressings and dips. Read on to discover if you should be ditching the dressing in your fridge. And if you want to play it safe, If You Have This Coffee at Home, the FDA Says Get Rid of It Now.

On Feb. 15, the FDA announced the voluntarily recall of Litehouse Inc.'s Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz packets due to the omission of a potential allergen on the label. According to the recall notice, the dressing may contain anchovies that are not listed among its ingredients.

The FDA reports that 225 cases of the dressing are affected by the recall in total. The products in question were sold in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and bear the lot code "03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar" and the best used by date of July 13, 2o21, labeled as "03 071321."

Though no health issues have been reported due to the consumption of the dressing, the FDA says that people with anchovy allergies "could be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product" and recommends that anyone with the affected dressing at home return it to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund.

Brite Harbor joins a long list of food manufacturers that have pulled their products from shelves recently; read on to discover which other foods you might want to clear out of your kitchen.

1 think! Protein + Fiber oatmeal

A popular breakfast food was pulled from shelves in late January over concerns about undisclosed ingredients. On Jan. 28, the FDA announced that think! had recalled its Protein + Fiber Oatmeal in the Farmer's Market Berry Crumble flavor due to potential contamination with tree nuts, including almonds and pecans. Considering the prevalence of tree nut allergies, the company recommends returning the recalled oatmeal—which is printed with the UPC 753656711836 or 75365671233—to the store from which it was purchased to receive a full refund.

2 Shenandoah Growers organic basil

Before you make that pesto or top that sandwich, you might want to make sure that basil you're using isn't bearing a harmful contaminant. On Feb. 8, the FDA announced the voluntary recall of 3,240 units of Shenandoah Growers' fresh organic basil due to potential contamination with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and severe abdominal pain. The affected basil has lot code PV40515 1034, PV40515 3034, PV40515 4034, or PV40515 3035 printed on the packaging, and should be discarded immediately, per the FDA. If you wish to obtain a refund, you can also contact Shenandoah Growers at 844-896-6939.

3 Delicae Gourmet Sauces

On Feb. 9, the FDA announced the recall of three kinds of Delicae Gourmet sauces: Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce. "The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing shrimp was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the shrimp," according to the FDA notice. The affected sauces have UPC #643558406919 on the Thai Peanut Sauce, UPC #643558406711 on the Panang Curry, and UPC #643558406810 on the Spicy Red Curry Sauce. The batches also have best by dates between Mar. 1, 2021 and Nov. 2, 2023. If you have the any of the affected sauces at home, you can return them to the store from which you purchased them for a full refund.

4 Bob Evans sausage

Bob Evans' Italian sausage was subject to a recent recall due to the discovery that specific batches had been contaminated with thin pieces of blue rubber. The affected sausage has establishment number EST. 6785, use/freeze by date Jan. 31, 2021, and lot code 0352 printed on the packaging. The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Jan. 21, 2021. They note that "consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," but should rather return them to the store where they were purchased or throw them out.