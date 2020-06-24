Health

This Rare Weather Event Is About to Make Coronavirus Even Worse

Experts say this bizarre occurrence—the worst of its kind in 50 years—could affect the southeastern U.S.

By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
circle

As states across the country report record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers, officials are rushing to attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading further. But in the especially hard-hit southern states, a rare weather event may make the situation even worse. A colossal plume of dust from the Sahara Desert is making its way across the Atlantic, with experts saying it may cover parts of the southeastern United States later this week, NBC News reports.

Scientists claim that even though plumes from the Sahara are a relatively regular occurrence, this year's dust cloud—which they've nicknamed "the Godzilla cloud"—is the worst that's been observed in at least 50 years. Medical experts now fear that poor air quality will trigger respiratory issues, similar to the effects of dense wildfire smoke. That's especially worrying as coronavirus already creates breathing issues for many patients.

"Dust particles are what we call particulate matter, and we know that breathing in fine particles of anything is not good for the respiratory tract—especially people who are sensitive to poor air quality," Thomas Gill, PhD, a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told NBC News.

A dust cloud approaching over the dessert
iStock

Medical experts are warning that the event will only make things worse for areas already suffering from poor air quality. "There is some emerging information that people who live in places with higher levels of air pollution may be at higher risk [of COVID-19]" Prof. Gregory Wellenius, PhD, of the environmental health department at the Boston University School of Public Health, told NBC News. "There may be potential interactions between air pollution and COVID symptoms or progression, but it's still pretty early data."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Besides having its picture snapped by astronauts on the International Space Station, the dust cloud has already been spotted as it made landfall across the Caribbean, prompting local officials to warn of "hazardous" air quality and urging residents to stay indoors and use air filters if possible. Hazy, limited visibility was already reported in Puerto Rico, Antigua, and Trinidad & Tobago, with experts forecasting conditions to hold there until Thursday, when the dust cloud is expected to start affecting the continental U.S. And for more on how the coronavirus can affect your breathing, check out Even Without COVID-19 Symptoms, You Could Have This Dangerous Side Effect.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • man wearing houston themed mask
    man wearing houston themed mask
    Health

    This State Is Urging Citizens to Not Leave Home

    The governor is trying to avoid a second shutdown.

  • still from indiana jones and the temple of doom
    still from indiana jones and the temple of doom
    Culture

    '80s Movies That Have Been Called Racist

    These classics don't all hold up well.

  • young couple hanging out in backyard hammock
    young couple hanging out in backyard hammock
    Smarter Living

    20 Genius Backyard Accessories Under $100

    Small price tags, major results.

  • This Tourist Spot Will Pay You to Wear a Mask
    This Tourist Spot Will Pay You to Wear a Mask
    Travel

    This Tourist Spot Will Pay You to Wear a Mask

    You've hit the jackpot.

  • Child wearing backpack and mask going to school
    Child wearing backpack and mask going to school
    Health

    When Doctors Say They'll Send Their Kids to School

    Most agree on when they'll feel comfortable, study says.

  • Woman wearing mask to avoid infectious diseases
    Woman wearing mask to avoid infectious diseases
    Health

    Why Asymptomatic Cases Could Get COVID Again

    Antibodies are the key here.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE