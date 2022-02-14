Health

If You Have Any of These Ice Creams at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

A serious and potentially deadly contaminant triggered the expanded recall.

February 14, 2022
February 14, 2022

When listeria contaminates food, the consequences can be tragic. Consider that a recent listeria outbreak tied to Dole packaged salads led to the deaths of at least two people and sickened 17 others across 13 states. That's why it's important to take recall news seriously. The latest food recall published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affects an ice cream you may have in your freezer right now. Read on to learn more about the products being recalled, and what to do if you have them at home.

The Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its existing ice cream recall.

scooping ice cream weird old household objects
Shutterstock

The Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut has expanded its original ice cream recall dated Feb. 4. The updated recall, dated Feb. 12, has now expanded to include all products manufactured at the company's facility within their expiration dates.

The possibility of listeria contamination caused the expanded ice cream recall.

waffles and ice cream Craziest U.S. Presidents
Shutterstock

The expanded recall (as well as the original recall) is a safety measure the company is taking because the ice creams have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. This is an organism that can cause milder (if extremely unpleasant) effects on otherwise healthy people, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

But in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, the organism can cause serious and sometimes even fatal infections. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company initiated the recall after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is holding off on producing more product, and is testing before releasing any of its existing products as it continues its investigation with the FDA into what caused the problem.

Fortunately, no illness have been reported so far as a result of the tainted ice cream.

Here's how to tell if you have the recalled products at home right now.

bowls of ice cream on wooden tray
Shutterstock/MaraZe

All of the products subject to the recall will have the manufacturing plant number "CT121" or "CT#121." These include all of the brands and flavors manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company's Manchester facility. They are:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties
  • Ronny Brook ice cream, all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs
  • New Orleans ice cream, all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley ice cream, all flavor pints
  • Art Cream, all flavor pints
  • Sweet Scoops yogurt, all flavor pints
  • Gelato Fiasco, all flavor pints
  • Biggy Iggy's ice cream sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches
  • Giffords ice cream sandwiches, all flavors
  • Chewy Louie ice cream sandwiches
  • Snow Wich ice cream sandwiches
  • Newport Creamery in Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG flavors only

The affected ice cream products were distributed in retail stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Floria, Texas, and New Hampshire.

Here's what to do if you have already purchased the recalled ice cream.

Apple cobbler with vanilla ice cream
Shutterstock/Liv friis-larsen

If you bought any of the recalled products, return them to the place where you got them for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm EST.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
