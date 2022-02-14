When listeria contaminates food, the consequences can be tragic. Consider that a recent listeria outbreak tied to Dole packaged salads led to the deaths of at least two people and sickened 17 others across 13 states. That's why it's important to take recall news seriously. The latest food recall published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affects an ice cream you may have in your freezer right now. Read on to learn more about the products being recalled, and what to do if you have them at home.

The Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its existing ice cream recall.

The Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut has expanded its original ice cream recall dated Feb. 4. The updated recall, dated Feb. 12, has now expanded to include all products manufactured at the company's facility within their expiration dates.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The possibility of listeria contamination caused the expanded ice cream recall.

The expanded recall (as well as the original recall) is a safety measure the company is taking because the ice creams have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. This is an organism that can cause milder (if extremely unpleasant) effects on otherwise healthy people, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

But in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, the organism can cause serious and sometimes even fatal infections. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company initiated the recall after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is holding off on producing more product, and is testing before releasing any of its existing products as it continues its investigation with the FDA into what caused the problem.

Fortunately, no illness have been reported so far as a result of the tainted ice cream.

Here's how to tell if you have the recalled products at home right now.

All of the products subject to the recall will have the manufacturing plant number "CT121" or "CT#121." These include all of the brands and flavors manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company's Manchester facility. They are:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties

Ronny Brook ice cream, all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs

New Orleans ice cream, all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley ice cream, all flavor pints

Art Cream, all flavor pints

Sweet Scoops yogurt, all flavor pints

Gelato Fiasco, all flavor pints

Biggy Iggy's ice cream sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches

Giffords ice cream sandwiches, all flavors

Chewy Louie ice cream sandwiches

Snow Wich ice cream sandwiches

Newport Creamery in Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG flavors only

The affected ice cream products were distributed in retail stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Floria, Texas, and New Hampshire.

Here's what to do if you have already purchased the recalled ice cream.

If you bought any of the recalled products, return them to the place where you got them for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm EST.

