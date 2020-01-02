Zelda Williams Got the Genie on Instagram's Disney Character Filter

The latest Instagram filter that's all the rage doesn't smooth out your wrinkles or make you look thinner—it's a quiz of sorts called "Which Disney Character Are You?" It scans the user's face and skips through a variety of beloved Disney characters before landing on the one that supposedly most matches them. And one result in particular is getting a ton of attention. On Monday, Zelda Williams, the 30-year-old daughter of the late Robin Williams, posted a video of her using the viral Instagram filter and lo and behold, she got Genie, whom her father voiced in the 1992 Disney film Aladdin. Given that this was one of Williams' most iconic roles, it was pretty amazing to see.

Williams laughed when she saw which character she got, but most of the people who watched the video were in tears.

I was not prepared for this 😭 — Avianoir👻 (@LunalaDoll) December 31, 2019

Many people thought it was a sign from her father to let her know that, in some way, he's still with her.

Your not the first person whose parents give you signs that they are watching you my dad is a similar thing he lets my family know he is watching us by leaving white feathers behind and his favourite number seen randomly. #AutismAwareness #gaurdianangel — Justin (@Justin58170235) December 31, 2019

Which made everyone cry some more.

It's not the only time the younger Williams has paid tribute to her father, who died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. On Father's Day 2015, she posted a photo of him holding her hand while dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire.

And in Aug. 2018, she posted a black-and-white photo of him holding her when she was a baby.

Williams' post is a reminder that the people we love are never truly gone and certainly are not forgotten.