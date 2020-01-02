Culture

Zelda Williams Got the Genie on Instagram's Disney Character Filter

This video of Robin Williams' daughter's result on Instagram's Disney character filter has gone viral.

By Diana Bruk January 2, 2020
genie in aladdin
The latest Instagram filter that's all the rage doesn't smooth out your wrinkles or make you look thinner—it's a quiz of sorts called "Which Disney Character Are You?" It scans the user's face and skips through a variety of beloved Disney characters before landing on the one that supposedly most matches them. And one result in particular is getting a ton of attention. On Monday, Zelda Williams, the 30-year-old daughter of the late Robin Williams, posted a video of her using the viral Instagram filter and lo and behold, she got Genie, whom her father voiced in the 1992 Disney film Aladdin. Given that this was one of Williams' most iconic roles, it was pretty amazing to see.

Williams laughed when she saw which character she got, but most of the people who watched the video were in tears.

Many people thought it was a sign from her father to let her know that, in some way, he's still with her.

Which made everyone cry some more.

It's not the only time the younger Williams has paid tribute to her father, who died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. On Father's Day 2015, she posted a photo of him holding her hand while dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire.

An oldie but a goodie. Happy, uh… Father's Day dad!

And in Aug. 2018, she posted a black-and-white photo of him holding her when she was a baby.

#OldHeadshotDay Farty and shooketh

Williams' post is a reminder that the people we love are never truly gone and certainly are not forgotten.

Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
