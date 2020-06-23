Travel

Watch What Happens When You Refuse to Wear a Face Mask on an Airplane

One Frontier Airlines passenger found out the hard way, as you can see in this video.

By Best Life Editors
June 23, 2020
By Best Life Editors
June 23, 2020
By now, the vast majority of airlines require all passengers to wear face masks or other face coverings on flights to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19. But what happens if a passenger simply refuses to follow this basic safety guideline? Well, the passengers and crew on Frontier Airlines Flight 402, set to depart from Los Angeles to Denver this past Sunday, found out firsthand.

"There's a guy on the plane refusing to wear a face mask, and now he's refusing to leave the plane," wrote Timothy O'Shea, a Frontier passenger who is also a contributor to the comedy-themed Lockdown Podcast, on Instagram. "19F is about to go from mad to freaking out once security gets here."

Security turned out to be LAPD. The officers promptly removed the man from the plane, as you'll see in this video by O'Shea, who captured the entire ordeal:

The airline industry group Airlines for America recently announced that Delta, Southwest, American Airlines, and other carriers will all begin diligently enforcing face mask policies for the foreseeable future. Though the airlines can choose how to handle non-face-mask wearers in any number of ways, two carriers—United and Delta—said that flyers refusing face coverings would be banned for a period of time.

"Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways customers and employees can help prevent the spread of the virus while flying, according to medical experts including the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the World Health Organization," Delta said in a statement. "Customers are not allowed to board a Delta aircraft without wearing a mask and must follow crew member instruction to properly wear a mask in flight."

The airline noted that those who "choose not to comply with this" will indeed be risking "future flight privileges."

For its part, Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado, also requires all of its customers to wear "a face-covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey," a rule that extends from the airplane cabin all the way back to the ticket counter. They didn't explicitly state the consequences should you not comply with this requirement, and there's no word whether or not the passenger on Flight 402 who was removed will be banned from future flights. And for more on the future of flying, check out 13 Things You May Never See on Airplanes Again After Coronavirus.

 

