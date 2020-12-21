Eating a copious amount of desserts during the holiday season is an essential activity. However, you may want to avoid some of your favorite sweets this year. The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against eating almond kringles brought from Trader Joe's, as a factory mistake may affect people with allergies. Read on to find out why a recall on this dessert has been issued, and for more items to worry about, If You Bought This Year's Most Popular Gift, You Need to Get a Refund.

According to the Dec. 18 FDA announcement, Almond Kringle sold in Trader Joe's retail stores had to be recalled because they "may contain undeclared pecans." The manufacturer, O&H Danish Bakery, Inc., recalled 3,173 units of Almond Kringle that were delivered to Trader Joe's stores in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alabama.

"The recall was initiated because it was discovered that four pecan filled kringles were incorrectly labeled as Almond Kringle and delivered to the Trader Joe's distribution center as a part of a larger order. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's baking and icing processes," the FDA report read.

However, not all Almond Kringles from Trader Joe's are at risk. The affected products are packaged in white wax paper, marked specifically with the code #26720. This code can be found on the upper right-hand corner of the product's nutritional label.

"If you purchased the Almond Kringle with the specified batch code from a Trader Joe's store in one of the nine states listed and have a pecan allergy, please do not eat it," the FDA warned consumers. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

Customers can also send a photo of the product label to get a replacement product delivered straight to their homes by emailing a Trader Joe's account created specifically for the recall.

1 Edamame

Another Trader Joe's item is also at risk. On Dec. 16, the FDA announced that Las Vegas-based Tesoros Trading Co. had recalled Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause potentially fatal infections in susceptible people.

2 Chicken breast

If you buy fully cooked chicken to save time, watch out. In December, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that 10-pound cases of Mary's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast were being recalled after it was discovered that they weren't actually fully cooked.

3 Baby spinach

At the end of November, the FDA issued a recall notice for Fresh Attitude's baby spinach, which is produced by Vegpro International. According to the notice, the product was recalled because it had a possible salmonella contamination.

4 Holiday cookies

A batch of holiday cookies from Publix were also recalled recently after undeclared pecans were found, according to the FDA report on Dec. 8. The cookies in question were sold as a part of Publix Bakery's Holiday Cookie Platters, which are 20-ounce, clear plastic containers with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and a best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.