Rachel Maddow Thought Her Partner's COVID Battle "Might Kill Her"

"The most important person in your life… that's the person who you may lose," the MSNBC host said.

By John Quinn
November 20, 2020
News anchor Rachel Maddow returned to her MSNBC show on Thursday night after a two-week hiatus with a heartbreaking story. Maddow had disclosed that she had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID, hence her hiatus. But upon her return—broadcast live from Maddow's home with no crew, in keeping with quarantine guidelines—she revealed it was actually her partner, Susan Mikula, who had contracted COVID. Mikula's case was so severe, in fact, Maddow thought she might die. "At one point we really did think that there was a possibility that it might kill her," she said. "And that's why I've been away." Watch Maddow's emotional retelling of her partner's fight for her life and read on to learn more about what Rachel Maddow and her partner went through with COVID. And for more celebrities who've revealed their worst symptoms, check out 7 Celebrities With Scary Long-Term COVID Symptoms.

Maddow said she would "kill or die for" her partner "without hesitation."

In an emotional monologue, Maddow described Mikula, her partner of more than 21 years, as "the center of my universe." "It was love at first sight—and that has never waned," she explained.

Maddow added: "I'm one of the lucky people on earth who has that life… My relationship with Susan is the only thing I would kill or die for without hesitation." And for more celebrity couples who've withstood the test of time, check out The Longest-Lasting Marriages in Hollywood.

She revealed that she and Mikula had been separated throughout her partner's COVID battle.

Maddow revealed that Mikula—an artist and photographer—had become seriously ill after testing positive for COVID-19. Maddow tested negative on the same day Mikula tested positive, but the pair separated at that point to enable Mikula to isolate and Maddow to stay COVID-free. "We've both been alone since then," Maddow said, noting she continued to test negative. Her partner, on the other hand, has "gotten sicker and sicker."

But luckily, Mikula's situation turned around. "The bottom line is that she's going to be fine… We're not scared anymore, but it really didn't feel like it was going to go OK at the outset." And for more early signs of the virus, check out These 4 Easy-To-Miss Symptoms Could Mean You Have COVID, Experts Say.

She warned against Thanksgiving travel.

Based on her experience, Maddow appealed to viewers to maintain vigilance around the virus and be as careful as possible, especially with Thanksgiving approaching and concerns that people traveling for family gatherings may lead to an even greater spike in cases.

"Do whatever you can to keep from getting it. For Thanksgiving next week, you really are going to have to have it at home without people coming over," she said. "And that's going to suck, but that's going to suck so much less than you or somebody in your family getting this and getting sick. Trust me." And for more Thanksgiving warnings, check out The CDC Just Issued This Shocking Thanksgiving Warning.

She cautioned that not taking precautions could lead you to lose "the most person in your life."

"Whatever you think of your own life, and however much risk you are willing to take on for yourself, that's not how this works," Maddow said. "What you need to know is that whoever is the most important person in your life… that's the person who you may lose. … How can you bear that?"

Then, Maddow left her viewers with this thought: "This thing is scary as h***. And whatever you've been willing to do to risk getting it… just don't. Don't do it." And for more on keeping healthy and safe right now, check out 4 Places Dr. Fauci Says He Wouldn't Go Right Now.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
