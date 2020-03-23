Culture

Queen Elizabeth to Discuss Coronavirus in Televised Address

The coronavirus address will mark the Queen's fourth special address in her 68-year reign.

By Diane Clehane March 23, 2020
Diane Clehane
By Diane Clehane
March 23, 2020
circle

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to give a special televised address on the escalating coronavirus pandemic that has swept through the U.K. in "the coming weeks," a royal insider told me. "Downing Street has been in touch with Her Majesty and it was agreed that the Queen could offer some calm and comfort to the nation at this difficult time," my source said.

The Sun has reported that the Queen is waiting for "the right moment" to address the coronavirus crisis. It will only be the fourth time in the Queen's 68-year reign that she has given a special address.

"This is an unprecedented event," said my source. "Aside from her annual televised Christmas message, the Queen has not done this kind of address, but these are extraordinary circumstances. Her Majesty is deeply concerned for the nation."

The Queen, who turns 94 next week, last gave a special address in 2002 on the eve of her mother's funeral. Prior to that, in 1997, she spoke to the nation in a live televised address from Buckingham Palace the day before Princess Diana's funeral. In 1991, the Gulf War was the subject of her address.

Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen on Mar. 19, which read, in part:

We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

The Queen also encouraged citizens of the U.K. to be willing to change their everyday routines for "the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

The Queen has postponed several engagements, but will continue to remain in contact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Last week, she left London for Windsor Castle where she was joined by Prince Philip for her Easter holiday earlier than planned due to reports of an unnamed staffer testing positive for COVID-19. According to my source, Her Majesty's address on the virus will be taped at the Castle.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • under sink cabinet home features with surprising uses
    under sink cabinet home features with surprising uses
    Smarter Living

    25 Home Features Experts Say Have a Secret Purpose

    There is more to these items than meets the eye.

  • Forrest Gump on bench
    Forrest Gump on bench
    Culture

    30 Movie Quotes Every '90s Kid Knows by Heart

    "I'll never let go, Jack."

  • the cast of ferris bueller's day off
    the cast of ferris bueller's day off
    Culture

    30 Movie Quotes Every '80s Kid Knows by Heart

    "I'll have what she's having."

  • spouses discovering work persona quarantine
    spouses discovering work persona quarantine
    Relationships

    People Are Learning Their Spouses' Work Personas

    "I'm married to a 'let's circle back' guy."

  • NASA astronaut Anne McClain works inside the Japanese Kibo laboratory aboard the International Space Station January 30, 2019 in Earth Orbit
    NASA astronaut Anne McClain works inside the Japanese Kibo laboratory aboard the International Space Station January 30, 2019 in Earth Orbit
    Health

    An Astronaut's Guide to Living in Isolation

    How to keep a healthy mind during the quarantine.

  • African American woman with a broken dishwasher
    African American woman with a broken dishwasher
    Culture

    14 Household Appliances You're Using Wrong

    Remove dryer lint and step away from the slow cooker.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE