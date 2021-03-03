If you’re doing some spring cleaning, you might want to start with your kitchen cabinets, now that a popular food from one of the most trusted brands is subject to a new recall. On Mar. 1, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Quaker Oats had issued a voluntary recall on one flavor of its beloved snacks due to safety concerns. Read on to find out if you should be tossing these snacks from your pantry, and for more foods to ditch, If You Have These Cheeses at Home, the FDA Says Get Rid of Them Now.

The Quaker Oats recall is specific to the brand’s 3.03-oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps in Sweet Barbecue Flavor, which may have undeclared soy in them. According to the recall notice, individuals with soy sensitivities or allergies “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.”

In total, 4,550 bags of the potentially contaminated chips are being recalled, each bearing UPC number 0 30000 31984 0 and a best before date of May 29, 2021, written as “MAY29213M21” on the packaging. The affected products may have been sold in the following 21 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

While no illnesses associated with the consumption of the aforementioned Quaker Oats product have been reported, the FDA says that anyone with the recalled snacks at home should return them to their point of purchase to receive a refund or contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 800-367-6287.

Quaker Oats isn’t the only company to pull its products from the market recently, though; read on to discover which other foods you should get rid of ASAP. And for more products to steer clear of, If Your Milk Carton Doesn't Say This, the CDC Says Don't Drink It.

1 Chocolate pretzels

If you had your heart set on chocolate pretzels for dessert, you may want to rethink your choice. The FDA announced the recall of Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags on Feb. 19 after it was discovered that the treats could be contaminated with pecans that aren’t disclosed on the pretzels' ingredients list. The affected products are marked with PLU numbers 25206 and 45505 on the packaging’s scale tag, and at the time of the recall, the pretzels had resulted in one person becoming sick. If you have the affected pretzels at home, the FDA recommends tossing them and bringing your receipt to your local Market District or Giant Eagle supermarket to receive a refund. And for another problematic product you may have in your house, check out If You Have This Soap at Home, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Says.

2 Hotpot seasoning

On Feb. 22, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of 96,801 pounds of seasonings. The products pulled from the market include Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy) in 17.6-oz. vacuum sealed packages, Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, extremely) in 17.6-oz vacuum sealed packages, and Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala) in 12.07-oz vacuum sealed packages. The seasonings were recalled after it was discovered that they had been distributed in the U.S. without the required re-inspection by the FSIS. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Pork pâté

Your favorite charcuterie board staple may not be safe to snack on right now. On Feb. 19, the FSIS announced the recall of approximately 30,081 pounds of Monique Ranou Pâté that had also been distributed without FSIS re-inspection. The products affected by the recall include 240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie, 240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâte de Campagne, and 180-gram jars of Monique Pâté de Campagne Supérieur. The FSIS recommends that anyone with the affected products—which are printed with French establishment number FR 56-246-008 CE—either throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased rather than consuming them. And if you want to play it safe, If You're Making Your Dinner in This, Stop Right Now, Experts Say.

4 Smoked fish

Before you lay out your next brunch spread, check the packaging on that smoked fish to make sure it’s safe to eat first. Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish products sold at two Portland, Oregon farmer’s markets were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer on Feb. 5 due to a “lack of licensure and regulatory oversight,” the FDA reports. The products, which were sold in both vacuum-sealed plastic bags and glass jars, can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund, but the FDA says customers are “are urged not to consume them.” And for more hazards hiding at home, If You Have These Meds, There's a "Risk of Poisoning," Officials Warn.