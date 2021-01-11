While many people would rather do practically anything than relive their years as a teenager, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is embracing that period of her life with relish. On Monday, Jan. 11, the actor posted a throwback photo of herself sporting some seriously '90s style with her nearly 60 million Instagram followers. Read on to discover what Chopra Jonas had to say about this pivotal period in her life, and for more insight into your favorite celebrities, check out How Mary-Kate & Ashley Stopped Elizabeth Olsen From Being a Child Star.

Chopra Jonas displayed some peak late-'90s style in the throwback shot.

On Jan. 11, Chopra Jonas posted a photo to her Instagram account of herself at age 17 looking every bit the cool turn-of-the-millennium teen. In the photo, Chopra is seen wearing a pair of black bell bottom pants, a patterned midriff top, a black jacket with flared sleeves, and a pair of thin-strapped black sandals with stacked heels.

"Lean, mean and all of 17!!!" the star captioned the pic.

Chopra Jonas' celebrity pals were quick to share their memories of the star as a teen.

Many of Chopra Jonas' famous friends were quick to reflect upon their fond memories of the actor back when she was a teenager. Actors Dia Mirza and Lara Bhupathi both commented, "I remember this girl!" on the photo, while Bollywood star Katrina Kaif left a series of heart emojis in the photo's comments section.

Chopra Jonas has been sharing a number of intimate shots of her childhood on social media lately.

On Dec. 10, Chopra Jonas posted an adorable photo of herself as a toddler to her Instagram account. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing an oversized army jacket and beret. "This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol," she captioned the photo. "My dad encouraged my sense of adventure."

In a new interview, Chopra Jonas revealed she's eager to start a family of her own.

In a Jan. 10 interview with The Sunday Times, Chopra Jonas revealed she's got big plans ahead. The actor, who's currently promoting her new film, The White Tiger, as well as her memoir, Unfinished, revealed that she's eager to start a family with husband Nick Jonas.

"I do want children, as many as I can have," Chopra Jonas admitted. And for more A-list couples, Michael B. Jordan Just Confirmed He's Dating This Star's Daughter.