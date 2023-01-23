Since the publication of his confessional memoir Spare, Prince Harry's reputation has taken a hit among both the British royal family and the public. In the book, Harry criticizes the family for treating his wife, Meghan, unkindly and reveals negative details about his relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

The result: Harry has found himself estranged from the pair and public affection. But one royal expert told The Daily Express that it's possible for Harry to regain the trust of his family and restore his previous reputation if he follows these steps. Read on to find out what they are.

1 Lay Low, Avoid Controversy, Expert Claims

Harry "can revive his reputation, but this will take time," Edward Coram-James, chief executive of GoUp, told Express. How long: "at least three [to] four years." Coram-James said that keeping a "low profile" and proceeding with a "lack of controversy" will be essential for Harry to restore his reputation. When the Duke of Sussex does attract headlines, it will be helpful if they're in a certain category, he said.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Focus on These Areas, Expert Says

Coram-James said that in addition to keeping a low profile, Harry can help himself by maintaining a "diligent focus" on issues he's advocated for in the past. That could include "championing wounded veterans, veterans rights, women's rights, the rights of marginalized groups and communities and the environment," the CEO said.

Harry is a military veteran who joined the British army in 2005 and resigned in 2015. He described his there as "the happiest times in my life." After living the military, Harry has been an advocate for the UK armed forces by founding the Invictus Games—an international sports competition for wounded military members and veterans—and making various official engagements.

3 Could Harry's Military Past Help Him in Future?

In his interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry said his time in the military gave him a valuable glimpse of life outside the British royal family and an escape from the trauma he experienced as a child upon the death of his mother, Princess Diana. "It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press," he said.

"I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life." He added: "[I accomplished] some of the biggest challenges that I ever had. I was a really good candidate for the military. I was a young man in my 20s suffering from shock."

4 Peace Summit in the Works?

A "peace summit" for the royal family is possible before King Charles' May coronation, the UK Times recently reported. "It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it's fixable," a source told the news outlet. "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of 'his people' he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn't think he's being ambushed." "Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him 'we understand the pain you've been through,'" the source added. "The King can do it."

5 But Royal Family May Block Reconciliation

Harry has been asked during the promo tour for Spare if he would attend his father's coronation. He hinted it would be possible if certain conditions were met. "A lot can happen between now and then," he said. But UK media has reported that some members of the Royal Family want Harry and Meghan to stay away.

"There have been discussions among the family, including [Prince] Edward and [Princess] Anne," one insider said. "They do not want private conversations at the coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare."