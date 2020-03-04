Prince Harry Is "Determined to Make the Queen Proud" in Post-Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first public appearance together on their "farewell tour" later this week. But before Meghan arrived in the U.K., Harry had a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle last Sunday that a friend of the prince told me exclusively "eased his mind" about the status of his relationship with his grandmother, which has become strained since the contentious "Megxit" negotiations.

"Harry has always been incredibly close to the Queen. He had always planned to talk with Her Majesty privately about his plans to step back and move to North America. He never meant to have things play out as they did," the royal insider said. "Even after the summit at Balmoral with Prince Charles and Prince William, he still felt there were things he needed to say privately to his grandmother. He wanted to reassure her that while he and Meghan can no longer officially represent the monarchy, he is determined to make the Queen proud in his new life."

My source confirmed The Sun's report that Harry made the walk from his U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, to Windsor Castle to have a "four-hour heart-to-heart talk" with the Queen over tea on Sunday. The outlet also reported that Harry was told that he and Meghan would be welcomed back if they ever decided to rejoin the royals.

"Harry knew how hurt the Queen was over his decision to step down," my insider added. "He felt that he owed it to Her Majesty to truly speak from the heart and tell her that his decision to leave Britain did not lessen his love and profound respect for her. He is very grateful for all her support and for welcoming Meghan into the family as she did. That will never change."

Harry arrived back in the U.K. last week without Meghan and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, for a series of solo events before officially embarking on his new post-royal life on Apr. 1. He attended a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation, even recreating the iconic image with the rocker made famous by The Beatles crossing Abbey Road. He also spoke at an event in Scotland for the eco-tourism company Travalyst where he made headlines by asking attendees "just to call him Harry."

As I previously reported, the Queen has directed the family to put on a show of strength and unity when Harry and Meghan make their final appearance as senior royals on Mar. 9 at the Commonwealth Day Services along with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

"It will be easier for Harry now that he has spoken his piece with the Queen and knows he has her full support. It's an emotional time and very bittersweet," said my source.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.