If You Have This Snack at Home, Get Rid of it Now, FDA Says

A popular treat could pose serious trouble to your health, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people to throw it out now. On Feb. 19, the FDA announced the voluntary recall of two different types of pretzels from Giant Eagle, Inc. due to contamination that could trigger "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" in some individuals. Read on to discover if you should be clearing this snack out of your pantry now.

The affected pretzels may be contaminated with a common allergen.

In the recall notice, the FDA explains that Giant Eagle has pulled their Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags—both of which include chocolate-covered pretzels—from circulation after it was discovered that certain batches may be contaminated with pecans.

Tree nut allergies—a classification that includes pecans—are thought to affect up to one percent of the U.S. population, according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, and individuals with allergies or sensitivities to tree nuts "could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA reports.

There’s an easy way to find out if your pretzels are affected.

An error in the manufacturing process may have led to the omission of pecans on the pretzels’ label, but it’s easy enough to figure out if the snacks you have at home are subject to the recall. According to the FDA notice, the two types of pretzels subject to the recall have PLU codes 25206 and 45505 printed on the product’s scale tag, and the upper limit of their sell by dates is 04/03/21. Fortunately, the pretzels in question were only sold at three stores before being recalled: Portage Crossing Market District in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Settler’s Ridge Market District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Township of Pine Market District in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

At least one person has become sick from eating the pretzels.

According to the FDA notice, one person has thus far become sick from eating the recalled pretzels, although the type of illness they suffered has not been specified. Out of an abundance of caution, the FDA states that anyone with the pretzels at home should throw them away.

Two different supermarket chains will refund your purchase.

Even if you've already tossed the pretzels affected by the recall, you can still get your money back. If you have a receipt verifying your purchase, you can bring it to your local Market District or Giant Eagle store to receive a full refund. Anyone with questions regarding the recalled products can also get in touch with Giant Eagle at 800-553-2324. If you have a Giant Eagle Advantage Card, the company may call you using the phone number they have on file to get you a refund sooner.