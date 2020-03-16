President Trump Releases New Guidelines to Slow Coronavirus Spread
The Trump Administration released brand-new guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus.
President Donald Trump announced guidelines for the nation to follow designed to slow the growing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came during the now-daily press conference of the White House Coronavirus Coordination Task Force and outlines rules for Americans to follow for the next 15 days.
The guidelines ask all Americans who have been exposed to COVID-19 to self-quarantine, and specifically insists that people refrain from going out to public places like bars, restaurants, and food courts.
Read the specifics below:
The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 Days to Slow the Spread
- Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at an increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk or others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
- If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.
- Avoid social gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
- Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts—use drive-thru, pickup or delivering options.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Practice good hygiene:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.