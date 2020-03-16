President Donald Trump announced guidelines for the nation to follow designed to slow the growing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came during the now-daily press conference of the White House Coronavirus Coordination Task Force and outlines rules for Americans to follow for the next 15 days.

The guidelines ask all Americans who have been exposed to COVID-19 to self-quarantine, and specifically insists that people refrain from going out to public places like bars, restaurants, and food courts.

Read the specifics below:

The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 Days to Slow the Spread