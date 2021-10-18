When you're shopping for groceries, you likely consider a few factors before putting an item in your cart, from how a product stacks up nutritionally to the price of the item you're thinking of purchasing. However, what you're less likely to consider is whether or not those products are safe enough to eat. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice about the safety of your favorite foods at the moment, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of over 10,000 pounds of meat products, many of which were used in popular snack foods. Read on to discover which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you have them at home.

Evans Food Group, Ltd. Is recalling over 10,000 pounds of pork.

On Oct. 14, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Chicago-Illinois-based Evans Food Group Ltd. was recalling approximately 10,359 pounds of pork pellets.

The pork pellets were imported into the U.S. on Sept. 15 and products containing the affected meat bear establishment number EST. 6030 within the USDA inspection mark on their packaging.

The meat was used to create multiple popular snack foods.

The recalled meat was made into multiple popular snack products, including chicharrones and pork rinds, which were then distributed to retailers in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Washington.

These products include 3-oz. and 5-oz. bags of Mac's Original Porkskin in 12- and 8-count packages; 5-oz. bags of Mac's Jalapeño Porkskin in 8-count packages; 1.5-oz. bags of Mac's BBQ Pork Skins in 2-7-count packages; Cazo de Oro 3.5-oz. and 8-oz. Hot Porkskin in 15-count and 25-count packages; Cazo de Oro 5-lb. Homemade Style Chicharrones in one-count packages; 7-Select 2.1-oz. bags of Chili Lime Porkskin in 8-count packages; 7-Select 2.1-oz. bags of Original Porkskin in 6-count packages; 7-Select 2.1-oz. bags of BBQ Porkskin in 6-count packages; 7-Select 2.1-oz. bags of Hot Porkskin in 6-count packages; Pamana 2.25-oz bags of Salt & Vinegar Porkskin in 12-count packages; Turkey Creek 2-oz. bags of Chili Lime Porkskin; Turkey Creek 2-oz. bags of Original Porkskin in 12-count packages; Turkey Creek 4-oz. bags of BBQ Porkskin in 12-count packages; Turkey Creek 4-oz. bags of Dill Pickle Porkskin in 12-count packages; Turkey Creek 4-oz. bags of Hot Porkskin in 12-count packages; and Turkey Creek 4-oz. bags of Original Porkskin in 12-count packages. The item and lot numbers for the recalled snack foods, as well as images of their packaging, can be found on the FSIS recall page.

The meat was not adequately inspected before being sold.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pork produced by Evans Food Group Ltd. did not undergo the appropriate import re-inspection prior to being sold to consumers.

The issue was discovered "during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products," the recall notice explains.

At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of illness or injury related to consumption of the recalled foods.

If you have the meat at home, don't eat it.

If you purchased the affected pork or any of the snack foods in which it was used, don't eat it, FSIS experts warn. Instead, experts recommend that you throw the products away or return them to the store from which they were purchased for a refund.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Arturo Gutierrez, Evans Food Group Ltd.'s vice president of research and development, at (800) 543-7113. If you believe you have experienced an adverse health reaction following the consumption of the recalled foods, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

