Even if you don't frequently take medication for pain, chances are you have a medicine cabinet full of over-the-counter options in case you need them. That's why a new recall of several popular pain medications deserves widespread attention. Read on to find out which five common medications are being recalled, the danger they may pose, and what to do if you have any of them at home right now.

Multiple packages of PhysiciansCare aspirin, non-aspirin, and ibuprofen are being recalled.

A new recall involves PhysiciansCare brand extra strength non-aspirin, aspirin, extra strength pain reliever, ibuprofen, Medication Station, and multi-pack over-the-counter drugs. The products contain aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen and are sold packaged in cardboard boxes of 50, 100, 250, and 500 tablets per box. This recall notice, dated Mar. 17 and published by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), affects about 165,000 units overall. If you have any PhysiciansCare products in your medicine cabinet, take a close look at them to see whether they're affected by the recall.

The recalled drugs contain regulated substances that are not contained within child-resistant packaging as required.

The recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances—aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen—which are required to be contained within child-resistant packaging when being used in the household, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). However, the packaging of these products is not child resistant, and the lapse poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Fortunately, no injuries related to the issue have been reported at this time.

Here's how to know if you have any of the recalled PhysiciansCare drugs at home.

The recalled PhysiciansCare drugs include extra strength non-aspirin in 50 tablets (25 packets of 2 tablets each); aspirin in 250 tablets (125 packets of 2 tablets each); aspirin in 250 tablets (125 packets of 2 tablets each); extra strength pain reliever in 250 tablets (125 packets or 2 tablets each); extra strength pain reliever in 250 tablets (125 packets of 2 tablets each); and ibuprofen in 500 tablets (250 packets of 2 tablets each).

Additionally, these medications were sold as part of PhysiciansCare's "Medication Station" and multi-pack kits, which also included antacid in 50 tablets (25 packets of 2 tablets each). While the pain drugs are subject to the current recall, the antacid from these kits is not.

The products subject to this recall were manufactured by Acme United of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Acme United of Vancouver, Washington. They were sold on Amazon and FSAstore.com from Feb. 2014 through June 2021 and cost between $5 and $50.

Here's what to do if you bought any of the recalled products.

If you have these products at home now, the recall notice advises you to immediately store them in a safe location out of reach of children. Further, you should contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of or return the product and receive a full refund. Acme United is also contacting all purchasers directly.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Acme United can be reached toll-free at 888-520-2199 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online.

