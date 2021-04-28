Health

57 Percent of Pfizer Recipients Have This Side Effect, New Study Finds

If you get the Pfizer shot, there's a good chance you'll experience this reaction.

By Kali Coleman
April 28, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
April 28, 2021

No matter which COVID vaccine you receive, there's a decent chance you'll experience some side effects the next day. From reactions in the arm where you got the shot to systemic reactions happening throughout your body, you can't be certain which side effects will affect you in particular. However, new research has shown some commonalities when it comes to the different vaccinations. One recent study concluded that more than half of Pfizer recipients have reported one side effect in particular. Read on to find out which reaction you're more likely to get than not with Pfizer, and for more on this vaccine, Pfizer's Vaccine Protects You for at Least This Long, Study Finds.

More than half of people who got the Pfizer vaccine experienced arm tenderness.

Closeup female's elbow. Arm pain and injury. Health care and medical concept.
iStock

A new study published April 27 in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal reported on the real-world safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine for recipients between December and March in the U.K. Out of 282,103 people who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 57.2 percent reported experiencing arm tenderness as a side effect. For the second dose, the percentage was more than half as well: According to the study, 50.9 percent of Pfizer recipients had arm tenderness after the second shot. And for more on vaccine reactions, This Vaccine Side Effect Could Mean You Already Had COVID, New Study Says.

Arm tenderness was the most common local side effect after either dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Shot of a sporty young man suffering from a sports injury outdoors
iStock

For either dose of the Pfizer vaccine, arm tenderness was the most commonly reported local side effect. According to the study, 71.9 percent of those who received the first dose of Pfizer experienced local side effects, while 68.5 percent of those who received the second dose did. Arm pain was the most commonly reported local side effect after tenderness, with 29.2 percent experiencing arm pain after the first dose and 34.3 percent experiencing it after the second. Participants also reported experiencing swelling, itch, swollen armpit glands, redness, warmth, and bruising as local reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

It was also the most commonly reported reaction for Pfizer recipients in general.

Mature healthcare worker is giving COVID-19 vaccines to patients
iStock

Arm tenderness and arm pain were the two most common side effects reported for Pfizer recipients in general. However, the third most common was a systemic side effect: fatigue. According to the study, 8.4 percent of recipients experienced fatigue after the first dose of Pfizer, and 14.4 percent had this side effect after the second. Other systemic side effects reported from the Pfizer vaccine included headache, chills and shiver, diarrhea, fever, joint pain, muscle pain, and nausea. And for more on the future of vaccination, Pfizer's CEO Just Said How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

Your arm tenderness should only last a few days.

Middle aged man sitting on the sofa and holding painful shoulder with another hand.
iStock

According to the study, tenderness around the injection side occurred "most often on the day after injection" and lasted around one to two days on average. However, a small group did report experiencing this reaction for up to seven days after vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the injection site and use or exercise your arm to reduce any of the discomfort or tenderness where you got the shot. If you notice that the tenderness where you got the shot gets worse in any way after 24 hours, the CDC says you should contact your doctor or healthcare provider. And for more CDC guidance, The CDC Says You Should Immediately Do This Once You've Been Vaccinated.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Man watching tv with popcorn and remote
    Man watching tv with popcorn and remote
    Culture

    This Is How Much TV People Watch in Your State

    How does your TV time compare with others where you live?

  • Prince performing in 1985
    Prince performing in 1985
    Culture

    The 65 Best Cover Songs of All Time

    These artists brought new life to old tunes.

  • Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    What You Can Do to Reduce Vaccine Side Effects

    You should do this before your shot.

  • Halle Berry on the 2021 Oscars red carpet
    Halle Berry on the 2021 Oscars red carpet
    Culture

    Halle Berry Speaks Out on That Oscars Look

    Her new hairstyle got fans talking.

  • Young adult woman wearing face mask opening door
    Young adult woman wearing face mask opening door
    Health

    The "Least Safe" Places You're Going Now

    Proceed with caution if you plan to go here, CDC says.

  • bowls of various condiments
    bowls of various condiments
    Culture

    The Most Popular Condiment in Your State

    Google data shows your state is crazy for this condiment.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group