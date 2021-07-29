Health

Pfizer's CEO Says Efficacy Drops This Much After 4 Months

A new study has found that the vaccine steadily loses its effectiveness over time.

By Kali Coleman
July 29, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 29, 2021

The recent surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has the country on edge. Even people who are fully vaccinated are concerned, with breakthrough infections being reported and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversing their mask-free guidance for vaccinated individuals. While experts maintain that vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID—especially from severe disease—researchers are looking into whether or not the vaccines become less effective over time. In fact, Pfizer's CEO just revealed that Pfizer's efficacy starts to drop as early as two months after people get their second dose.

RELATED: 40 Percent of People Who Get Severe COVID After Pfizer Have This in Common.

During a July 29 episode of CNBC's The Exchange, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discussed the findings of a new company-funded study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed but was released early as a preprint on medRxiv. The researchers evaluated the vaccine's efficacy for more than 44,000 Pfizer recipients across the U.S. and in other countries over the course of six months.

According to the study, the vaccine was most protective between one week and two months after people received the second dose, with a 96.2 percent efficacy against infection. But the researchers also found that every two months, the effectiveness of the vaccine declines by about 6 percent. Between two to less than four months, Pfizer's vaccine had dropped to 90.1 percent.

Pfizer's efficacy after "four to six months was approximately 84 percent," Bourla said. Despite being slightly less protective against symptomatic infection, these results show that the vaccine is still highly effective after four months. And in terms of protection against severe disease, Pfizer's vaccine did not waver, staying at around 97 percent.

When asked if it was normal for a vaccine's efficacy to drop in such a way after just four to six months, Bourla assured that this "is not uncommon." However, he did say that the study confirms the need for a third dose, adding that research was completed before the rise of the Delta variant.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

"The good news is that we are very, very confident that a third dose, a booster, will take up the immune response to levels that will be enough to protect against the Delta variant," he said. According to Bourla, Pfizer plans to formally submit data to U.S. regulators about the benefits of a third COVID vaccine dose by mid-August.

However, when Pfizer first announced its plans to push booster shots so soon, U.S. regulators were not on board. On July 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC issued a joint-statement against Pfizer's push, insisting that, "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time."

Per the statement, the FDA, CDC, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are currently involved in a "science-based, rigorous process" to determine if, and when, a booster vaccine might be necessary. "This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data—which can include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but does not rely on those data exclusively," the agencies said.

Other health experts have not expressed concern for booster shots as of right now either, especially considering the fact that many countries have not yet received sufficient vaccine doses to supply first or second shots. "There's not enough evidence right now to support that that is somehow the best use of resources," Natalie Dean, PhD, a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta, told The New York Times.

RELATED: Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Health

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

    A negative test won't do if you're of vaccination age.

  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

  • Beer
    Beer
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This Beer, Throw It Out—Carefully

    This beer could be dangerous.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Culture

    Why Palace Aides "Look Forward" to Harry's Book

    "There is his truth and there is the truth."

  • Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Health

    Walmart Is Bringing Back This COVID Precaution

    The reversal is going into effect immediately.

  • Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Culture

    How Simone Biles Knew She Had to Drop Out

    She exited Olympic events due to the "twisties."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group