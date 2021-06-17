Health

Half of People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common, New Study Says

New research has found a commonality between those who battle severe forms of the virus.

By Kali Coleman
June 17, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
June 17, 2021

The coronavirus has infected 177 million people around the world. Some who've been stricken with the virus were fortunate enough to not experience any symptoms whatsoever, but others did not fare as well. Nearly 186,000 people in the U.S. have been hospitalized for COVID over the course of the last year and a half, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While we know that certain preexisting conditions make some people more likely to end up hospitalized with COVID than others who emerge scot-free, now, new research has found other commonalities among those who experience severe cases of the coronavirus. A new study published on June 15 has found something else that nearly 50 percent of hospitalized COVID patients have in common.

RELATED: This Vaccine Reaction Means You May Have Already Had COVID, Study Says.

The study, which came from nonprofit organization FAIR Health, took a detailed look at the common characteristics of patients who experienced long COVID, classified as the prevalence of post-COVID conditions 30 days or more after initial diagnosis. Researchers from FAIR Health looked at the private health insurance claims for nearly two million people between Feb. 2020 and Feb. 2021 and found that 23.19 percent experienced long COVID.

According to the study, post-COVID conditions were more common among patients who had more severe cases of the novel coronavirus. The researchers found that 50 percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients ended up experiencing long COVID symptoms. Comparatively, 27.5 percent of patients who were symptomatic but not hospitalized developed long COVID and 19 percent of asymptomatic patients had post-COVID conditions.

Among the long-haulers studied, the researchers found that patients hospitalized for COVID also had a higher chance of dying from the virus, even after they were discharged. According to the findings, the odds of death 30 days or more after initial diagnosis was 46 times higher for patients who had been hospitalized and discharged than for patients who had not been hospitalized at all during their illness.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The study also analyzed the most common conditions among long COVID patients. The five most common long COVID symptoms across all ages were pain, breathing difficulties, hyperlipidemia (high levels of fat particles in the blood), malaise and fatigue, and hypertension. Other conditions long-haulers reported included anxiety; intestinal issues; skin conditions; high levels of glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure; abnormal heart scans; migraine or headache; and sleep disorders.

Patients who were hospitalized had the highest odds of experiencing pain, breathing difficulties, and malaise and fatigue as long-term COVID symptoms when compared to non-hospitalized symptomatic or asymptomatic patients.

"Even as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, long-haul COVID persists as a public health issue affecting many Americans," FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd said in a statement. "The findings in our new study shed significant light on this emerging issue for all individuals who have long-haul COVID, as well as for policy makers, providers, payors and researchers."

RELATED: 99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Former Los Angeles Lakers' basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson (C) poses with his family (clockwise from bottom L): son Earvin Jr., son Andre, wife Cookie, daughter Elisa, on his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, 21 June 2001
    Former Los Angeles Lakers' basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson (C) poses with his family (clockwise from bottom L): son Earvin Jr., son Andre, wife Cookie, daughter Elisa, on his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, 21 June 2001
    Culture

    See Magic Johnson's Three Adult Children Now

    They've all taken on very different careers.

  • Whoopi Goldberg co-hosting the View
    Whoopi Goldberg co-hosting the View
    Culture

    See Whoopi & Meghan Go Head-to-Head on "The View"

    Things just got even more heated.

  • the entrance of and parking lot in front of a Kroger retail store in Indianapolis, Indiana
    the entrance of and parking lot in front of a Kroger retail store in Indianapolis, Indiana
    Health

    If You Bought These Foods at Kroger, Don't Eat Them

    The products could present serious health risks.

  • In this rear view, an unrecognizable woman stands with a shopping cart in front of a shelf full of food in the bread aisle of a grocery store.
    In this rear view, an unrecognizable woman stands with a shopping cart in front of a shelf full of food in the bread aisle of a grocery store.
    Smarter Living

    Major Grocery Stores Are Starting to Ban This

    You won't be able to find it anywhere.

  • A senior woman putting in earbuds while getting ready to take a walk
    A senior woman putting in earbuds while getting ready to take a walk
    Health

    This One Daily Habit Increases Your Dementia Risk

    This is a study you should really listen to.

  • Anderson Cooper talks about raising son Wyatt with ex
    Anderson Cooper talks about raising son Wyatt with ex
    Culture

    Anderson Cooper Wishes His Ex Lied About This

    Cooper can't handle the truth.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group