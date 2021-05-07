The Bigger This Body Part, the Bigger the Penis, New Study Says

Of course, we know the old adage not to judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to sizing up a prospective partner, many of us certainly do just that. However, there's only so much we can see anyway. What about what's going on beneath that smile or those pants? Since it's socially unacceptable to walk around in the nude or talk about the subject outright, many people have resorted to using other ways to make a prediction about a certain body part in particular. You might be tempted to check out the size of their hands or their shoes, but the truth is, if you want to know how big someone's penis is, you need to look further north. Keep reading to find out which body part has just been linked to penis size, according to a new study by Japanese researchers. And for more on what goes on in the bedroom, find out why You'll Have More Sex If You Do This for an Extra Hour a Day, Study Says.

Researchers have found a new connection between nose size and penis size.

The scientists behind the Feb. 2021 study, which was published in the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology, were inspired by "the saying 'big nose, big hose,' [which] suggests that nose size indicates penile length." Since there was no scientific data to prove it, they set out to do the research themselves.

They looked at the lengths of the penises and noses of recently deceased adult men in Japan, ranging between the ages of 30 and 59. Penises were measured in a vertical, upright position to recreate an erection (a measurement called stretched penile length), and noses were measured from between the midpoint of the eyes down to the left or right side of the nose (whichever was longer). What they found was that "the average stretched penile length gradually increased in the longer nose size groups," leading the researchers to determine that the two measurements are "highly related."

"This study is the first to demonstrate the relationship between stretched penile length (SPL) and nose size but is limited in Japanese male cadavers, and the reason why SPL and nose size are related is still unclear. Therefore, we consider it an interesting subject to pursue from now on," the Japanese researchers wrote in their findings. "The fact that nose size is related to SPL indicates that penile length may not be determined by age, height or body weight, but has already been determined before birth."

The study found men with larger noses had penises that were almost 30 percent longer.

The researchers found that men with shorter noses (1.77 inches) had an average stretched penile length of 4.08 inches. But men with larger noses (2.17 inches long) had a stretched penile length of 5.28 inches on average—that's 29.4 percent longer, The Daily Mail points out.

The average stretched penile length among the men studied was 4.5 inches long, which is the average penis size in Japan, according to July 2019 study published in the International Journal of Urology.

A previous study successfully linked finger ratio to penis length.

Your nose isn't the only other body part linked to penis size. This may have sounded like a myth when you were younger, but researchers behind a 2011 study published in the Asian Journal of Andrology found that penis size and the ratio between your index and ring fingers are indeed connected.

The study analyzed the link between index-to-ring-finger ratio and penis size in 144 Korean men over the age of 20, all of whom were in the hospital for urological surgery. Before surgery, their index fingers and ring fingers were measured on their right hands, and their flaccid and stretched penile lengths were measured while under anesthesia. The results showed that men with lower finger length ratios—meaning a shorter index finger relative to the ring finger—had longer penises. "Based on this evidence, we suggest that the digit ratio can predict adult penile size," the study authors concluded.

"Over the past decade, the correlation of digit ratio with sexual behavior and other aspects of sexual biology has been well-documented," Denise Brooks McQuade, of Skidmore College's Biology Department, explained in an editorial published along with the study. "There is a growing list of traits with links to digit ratio, although the associations are less well established."

But there is no link between the size of a man's feet and his penis size.

While the finger length theory you learned about as a kid may hold water, another rumor you heard growing up about penis size is not in fact backed by science. A definitive 2002 study by two urologists at St. Mary's Hospital in London determined that the schoolyard rumor that shoe size correlates to penis size is just a myth.

The urologists measured the stretched penile length of 104 men and related it to their shoe size. They found that the average stretched penile length among their sample set was 13 centimeters (5.1 inches) and the median U.K. shoe size was 9 (which is a 9.5 U.S.). Unfortunately for those with a size 13 shoe out there, the researchers determined that "there was no statistically significant correlation between shoe size and stretched penile length."

