Peloton Recalls Controversial Treadmills, Admits They "Made a Mistake"

It's been more than two weeks since the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an "urgent warning" after learning that one child died and dozens more were injured from Peloton's Tread+ treadmills. The agency said they determined "that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard." The CPSC also shared video footage of a young boy getting pulled under the Tread+ while playing alongside it, sparking concern. At the time, Peloton pushed back against the agency's warning, saying has unfairly characterized Peloton's efforts to collaborate" and claimed CPSC were "unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions with Peloton before issuing its inaccurate and misleading press release." But now, the company admits they "made a mistake."

On May 5, Peloton announced they're recalling the Peloton Tread+ treadmill and have stopped selling and distributing the machine, in addition to another similar product. Keep reading for more details on the recalls from one of the biggest companies in the at-home fitness equipment industry, and for another brand recalling a massive amount of its goods, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

Peloton announced on May 5 that it's recalling both its Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

Peloton is easily one of the biggest names in the home workout business. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company's sales surged 172 percent and they expected business to continue to boom in 2021, CNBC reported in September. But in March, when they learned of the death of a child of a Peloton user due to the Tread+ treadmill, things took a turn.

After some back-and-forth with the CPSC, on May 5, Peloton recalled the controversial Tread+ treadmills (model number TR01). The machines, which cost users $4,295, had been available for purchase online at onepeloton.com and at Peloton showrooms between Sept. 2018 and Apr. 2021. As of now, "Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications," the company said in its joint announcement with the CPSC.

Separately, Peloton also recalled the Tread (model number TR02)—which was sold for a limited time between Nov. 2020 through Mar. 2021 for approximately $2,495—due to the console on the machine being faulty. According to the announcement, the treadmill's touchscreen "can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers." In total, the company received 18 reports of the touchscreen loosening and six reports of the piece detaching and falling. No injuries were reported in the U.S, however, there were minor injuries among users in Canada and the U.K.

The Tread+, which led to the death of a 6-year-old child, can pull people and pets under the machine.

The recall of the Tread+ comes after a 6-year-old child died after being pulled under the treadmill in March 2021. John Foley, the CEO and a co-founder of Peloton, released a statement following the incident, telling Peloton users: "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death." In regards to other injuries reported, he said: "Each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved. … To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide." He specifically urged users to "double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear."

In the new recall announcement for the Tread+, Peloton notes that "adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death." The company received 72 reports of adults, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the treadmill. These incidents included 29 reports of injuries to children, including "second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations."

Anyone who owns the recalled Tread+ is urged to stop using it immediately.

Peloton's CEO has admitted they "made a mistake" in not recalling the machines sooner.

Foley also released a statement following the company's joint recall announcement with the CPSC. "The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton's Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

Peloton is offering full refunds for both the Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

Peloton is offering a full refund to Tread+ users up until Nov. 6, 2022, and a partial refund to anyone who returns the product after the date.

"Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of moving the Tread+ free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill, and is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+," the recall notice explains. This enhanced safety feature is intended to correct the issue with users keeping the safety key in their treadmills when they weren't using them, or keeping them within reach of children.

People who purchased the Peloton Tread are also able to get a refund. But if you have a Peloton Tread and don't want a refund, you can get a free inspection and repair instead. "CPSC and Peloton will provide an update when a timeline on that repair is made available," the announcement said.

Peloton issued another recall on one of its popular workout machines in late 2020.

The recalls of the Tread+ and Tread treadmills come seven months after Peloton announced a major recall on another one of its products. In Oct. 2020, the company recalled its PR70P clip-in pedals, used on Peloton bikes. The recall affected 27,000 bikes' pedals sold between July 2013 and May 2016.

The products in question led to 120 reports of pieces breaking off, 16 of which caused injuries. Five of the instances resulted in the users needing medical care, including "stitches to the lower leg." Peloton also offered to replace all faulty pedals for customers, and urged users to immediately stop using their bikes until new pedals were put on. "If your bike is fitted with a PR70P clip-in pedal, stop using your bike until you have installed new pedals," the company said.

