Health

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes

Both your dermatologist and GP should weigh in, experts say.

By Lauren Gray
January 11, 2022
By Lauren Gray
January 11, 2022

Having type 2 diabetes can affect just about every organ in the body, including your heart, brain, and kidneys. Yet many patients don't realize the high blood sugar levels associated with diabetes can also impact the body's largest organ—the skin—presenting with a range of dermatological symptoms. Now, experts are warning about one particular sign that may mean you have undiagnosed diabetes or prediabetes, or that your diabetes treatment is ineffective. Read on to find out which skin symptom could mean you need a diabetes screening, stat—and which treatment mistake you should never make.

RELATED: If You Notice This in the Bathroom, Get Checked for Diabetes, Experts Say.

If you notice yellow, red, or brown patches on your skin, get checked for diabetes.

A confident male doctor sits across from an unrecognizable female patient and holds a medication. He gestures as he explains the new prescription.
iStock

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA), there's one skin symptom that could signal serious problems with your blood sugar. The medical name for this particular condition is necrobiosis lipodica diabeticorum (NLD), a disorder of collagen degeneration. Experts from the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology explain that while the exact cause is unknown, "NLD usually occurs more often in people with diabetes, in people with a family history of diabetes or a tendency to get diabetes."

However, having the skin symptom alone isn't grounds for diagnosis. "Everybody who gets this does not necessarily have diabetes but they are more prone to getting diabetes than the general population," explains Reagan Anderson, MD, a board certified dermatologist with the AOCD. "So if you've been diagnosed with this, please talk to your local dermatologist as well as your primary care provider to see if testing for diabetes is appropriate for you."

RELATED: If You Notice This on Your Legs, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say.

Here's what to look out for.

These lesions typically appear as small red bumps (akin to pimples) that turn into an oval patch of yellow, red, or brown skin. The affected area—most frequently found on the lower legs—may also harden or swell, the AADA notes.

Additionally, you may also notice changes in the surrounding skin, including "a shiny porcelain-like appearance," visible blood vessels, itchiness, or pain. The lesions may come or go in cycles of activity and inactivity, leaving patients to deal with fluctuations and flare-ups.

Certain treatments may be available to you. 

person handing prescription to pharmacist
Shutterstock/Atstock Productions

Necrobiosis lipodica diabeticorum may respond to topical cortisone creams and cortisone injections. "Ultraviolet light treatment has been found to control this condition when it is flaring," says the experts from the AOCD. "A baby aspirin each day, and other medications that thin the blood, such as Trental, may help NLD. Other medications, including prednisone pills (steroids) are used in difficult or severe cases."

However, Anderson adds that where skin conditions are concerned, it's important not to rush into treatment before assessing the cause. "The important thing is to get the diagnosis, and then see if there are any underlying associated diseases," he said in a video segment called Your Daily Do's of Dermatology. "That's because the last thing we want to do as your dermatologist is to treat your skin and not treat what's going on underneath with the help of your local primary care doctor, and miss out on an opportunity to improve your health."

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Rare complications are associated with the condition.

Patient sitting on couch and doctor writing prescription in massage cabinet at clinic
iStock

Because these lesions can be cyclical and chronic, patients sometimes experience complications when the skin symptom lingers. Mary Harding, MD, a U.K.-based general practitioner wrote in a professional reference article for Patient that there are two rare but potentially serious problems that can occur. "The most common complication is ulceration, but occasionally squamous cell carcinoma [a type of skin cancer] can arise in areas of long-standing necrobiosis lipoidica," warns Harding.

Speak with your doctor if you notice this rare skin symptom, both to address its underlying causes and its possible complications. If you have not been diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, ask your medical provider whether it may be time to get tested. And, if you have a known case of diabetes, consult your medical team about whether it may help to alter your treatment plan.

RELATED: If You See This on Your Nails, It Could Be a Tell-Tale Sign of Diabetes.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • worried healthcare doctor at hospital
    worried healthcare doctor at hospital
    Health

    This Is the Real Danger of Omicron

    An ER doctor just gave his insight.

  • Produce section at the grocery store
    Produce section at the grocery store
    Health

    If You Buy Dole Products, the FDA Has a Warning

    Make sure you're aware of this widespread recall.

  • American Airlines Airbus A319 airplane
    American Airlines Airbus A319 airplane
    Travel

    American Is Cutting Flights From These Cities

    Six major cities will lose flights next month.

  • An Alaska Airlines plane landing at an airport
    An Alaska Airlines plane landing at an airport
    Travel

    Alaska Airlines Is Cutting This on Flights

    The change is already in effect.

  • Unrecognisable doctor preparing a vaccine syringe for a woman
    Unrecognisable doctor preparing a vaccine syringe for a woman
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This

    Friday is the deadline.

  • Bob Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen at Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine 2009
    Bob Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen at Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine 2009
    Culture

    Olsen Twins Speak Out About Bob Saget's Death

    The sisters are mourning their TV dad.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group