They called it a case of "parking lot rage." A British man took a hammer to a car that was sitting in his assigned space in an apartment building's parking lot, even though he hadn't used the space in more than a decade. What's more: The man doesn't even own a car and doesn't know how to drive. Read on to find out what happened when the man appeared in court, including how he explained his actions and what sentence the judge handed down.

1 "I See This As Being Impolite"

Gavin Glover, 58, was arrested for using a hammer to break the front and back windshields and rear passenger window of a Volkswagen Polo. The car, which belonged to a neighbor's boyfriend, had been parked in a space assigned to Glover as part of his apartment lease.

Asked why he took such drastic measures, Glover said: "She already has her own space adjacent to mine. I do not have my own car. Nevertheless, I see this as being impolite," the Telegraph reported.

2 Fine and Possible Eviction Await

When Glover appeared in court this week, he pleaded guilty to committing criminal damage. He was ordered to pay the owner of the car, Luke Davies, $370 and may now be evicted. On Dec. 18, Davies went to his girlfriend's apartment complex and parked his car in Glover's assigned parking space.

Prosecutor Leanne Gallagher said: "The defendant became frustrated at this and having had a large amount to drink, he took a hammer and smashed three windows of the car, a Volkswagen Polo, causing extensive damage."

3 Prosecutor Claimed Incident Was "A Bit of a Blur"

According to the Telegraph, Glover claimed there were "ongoing issues" related to the parking spot. In terms of the night of the incident: "He said it was a bit of a blur," the prosecutor added.

"He said he had gone out with an object and was not aware of how much damage he had caused." Glover then testified in his own defense.

4 "It Could All Have Been Avoided"

"Firstly I would like to apologize to the owner of the car," said Glover, according to the Telegraph. "It was not directed at him personally. It was a kind of a petty thing that has escalated into something more serious as a result of the actions of myself for which I am thoroughly ashamed." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He added: "I do believe it could have all been avoided. I did ask the girlfriend of the gentleman who owns the car who lives in my block of flats. I asked her several times not to let her friends and visitors park in the bay. It has been going on for quite a few years."

5 "Deeply Remorseful and Ashamed"

"But whenever I mentioned it politely, there were snickers and jeers and unpleasant remarks," Glover continued. "I kind of let it go because I am not really a confrontational sort of person. I am deeply remorseful and ashamed about what has happened." Ultimately, the court sentenced Glover to a fine and 12 months of conditional discharge, the UK equivalent of probation.