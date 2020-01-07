This Man Takes His Paralyzed Dog for Daily Walks in a Wagon

Knowing that a dog can't run or play because they're paralyzed is absolutely heartbreaking. But, as one recent Facebook post that went viral shows, the love of a good human can go a long way in giving them a happy life. On Dec. 20, Facebook user Bryan Thompson posted photos of a "guy with an awesome heart" he saw taking his paralyzed dog out for a walk in a wagon.

The man told Thompson that the dog had ALS, which usually affects senior dogs and makes them unable to use their hind legs.

When Thompson said that he was a great person for making sure his pup got her daily dose of fresh air, he "just said that she would do the same for him and kept trucking."

It's true. Stories about the lengths that our canine best friends are willing to go for us are endless.

But, as Thompson noted, "this guy deserves a huge dog kiss for his love of his dog," who was, as you can see, "all bundled up and … happy for extra love."

Thompson's post has received more than 47,000 likes in just a few weeks.

Needless to say, people were touched, and Thompson himself said the post was "hard to type … without tearing up."