If You Work Here, You Could Get Paid to Get the COVID Vaccine

These employers have already announced plans to compensate workers who get vaccinated.

By Kali Coleman
January 15, 2021
The coronavirus vaccine has the ability to greatly slow the spread of the virus by offering widespread immunity, but only if enough people take it. And with vaccine hesitancy and slow rollouts, that may take far longer than needed—especially as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise exponentially. This has forced some to initiate incentives to get people vaccinated, which means you could actually get paid to get the COVID vaccine. Three companies have already announced that they will be offering compensation to employees who get vaccinated. Keep reading to find out more about getting paid for getting the shot, and for more essential vaccine information, If You Take These OTC Meds, You Have to Stop Before Getting the Vaccine.

1
Trader Joe's

people lined up outside a trader joe's store
Shutterstock

Trader Joe's is one of the most recent companies to announce that they will be compensating employees that get vaccinated, The Wall Street Journal reports. Employees will be given two hours of pay per dose and are also promised that their schedules will be adjusted to give them enough time to get vaccinated. It makes sense for this grocer to want employees vaccinated: In November, Trader Joe's reported that around 1,250 of its employees had tested positive for COVID and 83 percent of stores had at least one to four cases by the end of Oct. 2020. And for more coronavirus news, The CDC Just Issued This Horrifying COVID Warning.

2
Instacart

Toronto, Canada- November 14, 2020: Instacart company closeup sign is seen in Toronto, Canada. Instacart is an American company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service.
Shutterstock

Instacart, a grocery delivery service company, announced on Jan. 14 that they would provide workers who get the vaccine a $25 stipend, starting Feb. 1. Alongside this, the company said it will also be redistributing free personal protective equipment (PPE) to its workers throughout the rest of the pandemic.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the health and safety of the entire Instacart community has been our top priority," Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart, said in a statement. "Our goal with the introduction of our new Vaccine Support Stipend is to ensure that, when the time comes, Instacart shoppers don't have to choose between earning income as an essential service provider or getting vaccinated." And if you're worried about the vaccine, find out The Only 2 People Who Shouldn't Get the COVID Vaccine, FDA Official Says.

3
Dollar General

Logansport - Circa June 2018: Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a Small-Box Discount Retailer III
iStock

Dollar General was the first major retailer to announce plans to pay employees to get vaccinated. According to an announcement released by the company on Jan. 13, hourly team members are being offered a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of regular pay after they get the COVID vaccine. And salaried employees will be given additional hours to accommodate the time they had to take off to get vaccinated.

"We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work," the company announcements reads. "We want to be on the forefront of facilitating our employees' ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they so choose—and we encourage all of our team to receive the vaccine when it's available to them." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Other companies may consider financial incentives as well.

young man in gray shirt getting covid vaccine
Shutterstock/i_am_zews

According to Forbes, Amazon, Walmart, Uber, Lyft, and Doordash have yet to announce any plans to compensate employees for getting vaccinated. Amazon and Walmart may be less likely to pay employees for the vaccine, since it will be more readily available: Amazon has offered to vaccinate employees on-site in some states, and Walmart pharmacies will be issuing vaccines.

However, companies like Uber, Lyft, and Doordash are likely to offer financial incentives. In December, these three companies urged public health officials to allow their employees to get the vaccine earlier—alongside Instacart, which has already announced employee compensation. And for more coronavirus news, This COVID Protection Measure Is "Not Working," Doctor Warns.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
