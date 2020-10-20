Health

Not Having This Work Benefit Makes You More Likely to Get COVID

New research has found that this benefit significantly reduces coronavirus spread.

By Kali Coleman
October 20, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
October 20, 2020
circle

The coronavirus thrives in areas where people are congregated. That means just one person in a room can infect countless others around them, which is why staying at home is the best COVID protection. Unfortunately, not everyone is able to stay home as much as they should—especially if their workplace requires that they come in to work. And according to recent research, this can significantly worsen the spread of coronavirus. A new study found that not having up to two weeks of paid sick leave could make you more likely to get COVID. Read on to find out how sick leave can help you stay healthy, and for more ways you're vulnerable to the virus, find out where 40 Percent of COVID Patients Went Before Getting Sick.

States with paid sick leave showed fewer coronavirus cases per day.

Colleagues with protective face masks using infrared thermometer for measuring temperature before entrance in office. Scanning for coronavirus or covid-19 symptom.
iStock

A study published in the Health Affairs journal on Oct. 15 found that states where workers could get up to two weeks of paid sick leave displayed 417 fewer coronavirus cases per day. This accounts for an average of at least one prevented case every day per 1,300 workers. And for more on working during COVID, You're Up to 11 Times More Likely to Get COVID If You Work Here, Study Says.

Workers without paid sick leave are less likely to take time off.

Distraught waiter holding his head in pain while wearing protective face mask and working in a pub.
iStock

The absence of universal paid sick leave is especially troubling during a pandemic. After all, a 2016 Health Affairs study found that workers without paid sick leave are less likely to take time off for illness than those with paid sick leave.

And this idea has already been researched in regards to the flu. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Public Economics concluded that population-level flu rates actually decreased when the amount of workers granted paid sick leave increased. This is because without paid sick leave workers are likely to engage in "contagious presenteeism" behavior, where they will still go to work even with a contagious disease. And to make sure you're not coming to work when you're ill, If Your Food Tastes Like These 2 Things, You May Have COVID.

Most American workers did not have paid sick leave before this year.

Woman Working At Home Coughing And Sneezing
iStock

Before the pandemic, more than 25 percent of all American employees did not have the option to take paid sick leave. This makes the United States one of the only Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries that doesn't guarantee universal access to paid sick leave for all employed workers.

Only 12 states and Washington D.C. had implemented state-level sick pay mandates before the pandemic: Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, Vermont, Arizona, Washington, Rhode Island, Maryland, New Jersey, Michigan, and Nevada. And if you are sick with COVID, find out When Can You Go Back to Work if You've Had the Coronavirus.

But a new law has helped more workers get paid sick leave during the pandemic.

Sick At Home . Man having a cup of tea
iStock

This year, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) created an emergency sick leave provision to allow two weeks of emergency paid sick leave for many workers during the pandemic. It was made effective on April 1, and according to the researchers, this provision is estimated to have provided paid sick leave benefits to roughly half of American workers.

"Granting access to paid sick leave has helped to flatten the curve, in line with previous research and theoretical considerations," the study authors noted. And to make sure you're staying safe, The CDC Now Says You Should Wear Your Mask in These 7 Places.

Researchers are worried about what will happen in the new year.

Portrait of young man with face mask back at work in office after lockdown, working.
iStock

While the law began April 1, it currently only extends through Dec. 31 of this year. That means half of the American workforce could go back to not having paid sick leave, which worries researchers—especially since there has been no indication that coronavirus spread will be eliminated by the beginning of 2021.

"Although our findings suggest that the U.S. emergency sick leave provision was a highly effective policy tool to flatten the curve in the short-run, it only contains up to two weeks of paid sick leave and is set to expire at the end of 2020," the study authors noted. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of a young woman looking tired while cleaning a kitchen counter at home
    Shot of a young woman looking tired while cleaning a kitchen counter at home
    Smarter Living

    You're Not Cleaning This Kitchen Item Enough

    Make sure you clean it before you break it.

  • Couple flirting under the comforter
    Couple flirting under the comforter
    Sex

    This Personality Trait Improves Your Sex Life

    It can make a huge difference.

  • A woman wearing a face mask holds the bridge of her nose with a stressed look on her face
    A woman wearing a face mask holds the bridge of her nose with a stressed look on her face
    Health

    Next Week May Be the Worst Yet, Expert Warns

    Former FDA chief says to expect "rapid acceleration."

  • Couple sitting together on a bench in the park
    Couple sitting together on a bench in the park
    Relationships

    Daters Say This Is Less Important Now

    COVID has changed singles' dating checklists.

  • Man counting money in front of cashpoint.
    Man counting money in front of cashpoint.
    Smarter Living

    This Credit Card Will Get You the Most Cash Back

    Experts determined the best card for getting cash.

  • Jennifer Aniston 2018
    Jennifer Aniston 2018
    Culture

    Jennifer Aniston's Hollywood History in Photos

    One snap for each year she's been a star.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE