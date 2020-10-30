You know hazards lurk in your kitchen—from the hot surfaces of your stove to the filthy bacteria on your sponge. But there are other items in your kitchen that are more dangerous than you may have previously believed. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Mueller Austria has just taken its Onion Chopper Pro off shelves due to a hazardous malfunction that's caused nearly 150 laceration injuries. Read on to find out more on the onion chopper that's been recalled, and for more recent recalls you may have missed, know that If You Use This Mouthwash, Get Rid of It Right Now.

According to the CPSC, the Mueller Austria onion chopper's locking tab can detach from the rest of the product while you're using it, which can cause your hands and fingers to slide into the blades. So far, 137 laceration injuries have been reported among the 226 incident reports Mueller Austria has received regarding the tab breaking.

This recall affects more than 100,000 products, which have the model number M-700 and were sold on Amazon between Sept. 2016 and July 2020. The CPSC says consumers who own this product should immediately stop using it and contact Mueller Austria for a free replacement model.

Fortunately, the company issued a joint warning with the CPSC back in May to alert consumers against using certain versions of the Onion Chopper Pro before a recall was finalized. In this announcement, Mueller Austria said that they had introduced a new onion chopper model in December that had a "different locking tab configuration," so only older versions should have this dangerous problem.

The onion chopper isn't the only household product being recalled lately, however.

1 Lounge chairs

Your relaxing furniture may not actually be so comfortable after all. Bed Bath & Beyond had to recall their Salt lounge chairs on Oct. 21 because of a malfunctioning locking mechanism that can disengage, which can cause users to fall and hurt themselves. In the announcement, the CPSC said that they had received 19 reports of chairs breaking, as well as four reports of injuries from falls.

2 Essential oils

Essential oils are intended to have a calming effect, but not if they're causing you potential danger. The CPSC recently announced the recall of five different types of Rocky Mountain Oils: the Wintergreen essential oil, as well as the Pain Ease, Relieve Me, Sports Pro, and True Blue essential oil blends. They've all been taken off shelves because they contain a potentially harmful ingredient (methyl salicylate) and their bottles are not childproof.

3 Exercise Bikes

Quarantine forced many people indoors for months, and as they tried to find at-home alternatives to their favorite activities, Peloton bikes became high in demand. But if you have one at home, you may want to take a closer look because the company recently announced that they were recalling Peloton bikes fitted with PR70P pedals after receiving multiple reports of the pedals snapping off and causing injury.

4 Bookcases

Two beloved companies recently had to recall hazardous bookcases on Oct. 21: Crate and Barrel recalled their Danish tall bookcases and CB2 recalled their Trace bookcases, both due to reports that they would collapse when full. The CPSC received five reports of the Danish tall bookcase's legs breaking, and 11 reports of the Trace bookcase collapsing, but no injuries have been reported for either yet.