Woman Says Kids Should Be Banned From Weddings and People are Mad

A British TV personality has stirred up a wave of controversy after saying on a podcast that she doesn't think children should be allowed at weddings. "The kids at wedding thing, for me, is absolutely unacceptable," said Olivia Attwood in a 34-second TikTok teaser of her appearance on the Private Parts podcast. "Even if I had my own children, I wouldn't invite them."

Read on to find out more about what the former Love Island star said, the reaction, and where another controversy about kids and social situations started brewing this week in the U.S.

Children at Weddings a No-Go

Attwood admitted she doesn't have children, so she couldn't relate to the parent-child bond (or responsibilities), but she found children at weddings a no-go. "When I see the bride with this little thing hanging off her dress, its little grubby hands, I'm like, what the f—?" she said. "You're in a Vera Wang silk dress, you put your little grubby chicken finger hands all over it? No way." She also compared children piping up during the service to sounds out of Jurassic Park. "I'd be like, shut the f— up," she said.

Some Say, Bring On the Kids

Some commenters on the TikTok video found Attwood somewhat unfeeling, pointing out that children can bring life to wedding festivities. "This is very harsh!" one wrote. " I'm having my own 2 boys but they will be hanging off me it's my children." "Because that's all a wedding is about, an expensive dress not being surrounded by the most important people in your life 😳," one said. "I'm the complete opposite," another commenter wrote. "Rather have close friends with their children there. If they can't get a babysitter doesn't matter. All children welcome." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Others Say, Leave the Kids

Other commenters were more supportive.

"I have three kids! I don't want to bring them to a wedding!! I want to have fun," one commenter said.

"Listen I loveeee my kids more than life, but there are events in life that aren't kids appropriate and that's okay!" wrote another. "They don't need to be invited."

"As a kid who went to weddings I either don't remember them, was extremely bored or traumatized by all the drunk adults," said another. "Waste of money & an invite."

New Jersey Restaurant Announces Under-10 Ban

That's not the only child-free controversy to hit the news this week. A New Jersey restaurant has said that it will no longer allow children younger than 10, and it has the local community up in arms. In Feb. 9 social media posts, Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, announced that next month they "will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant." Owners said "it's been extremely challenging to accommodate children" at the venue.

"We love kids. We really, truly, do," the restaurant said. But "between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it's time to take control of the situation."

Social Media Response

The announcement stirred up drama in comments sections, with commenters coming out for and against the new policy. "I love this decision. Nothing frustrates me more as a single working mom then when I get the rare chance to go out … and there are kids not only acting up but parents completely oblivious to it and not even trying to discipline their children," one Instagram user wrote. "I applaud this decision and can not wait to come dine there!"

"The finest restaurants in NYC can accommodate kids but Netties can't?" said another. "Seems like the trouble is your patrons not the kids." "You realize all the parents who dined with you now are expected to spend additional money for a sitter," another user wrote. "You own a restaurant, you should expect kids to be dining there. Will you be checking birth certificates at the door?"