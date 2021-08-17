As the Delta variant takes hold of the U.S., officials are strenuously urging people to get vaccinated. But now, people who still refuse the shot are putting more than just their health at risk. More and more tourist destinations, events, and indoor experiences are turning away unvaccinated individuals thanks to recent mandates. If you want to make sure you can still go wherever you want to, you'll likely need proof of vaccination on you at all times, especially in certain cities.

On Aug. 16, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order implementing a new vaccine requirement for many in-person activities within the city. The new initiative, known as Key to NYC, is effective as of Aug. 17.

When plans for this initiative were first announced last month, it only applied to indoor dining, fitness centers, and entertainment venues, according to Gothamist. But the executive order just signed into place is more expansive, extending the policy to nightclubs, pools, museums, and other spaces. An entire list of vaccine-required locations is available online at NYC Health, and staff at these locations must also be vaccinated.

"We want people to enjoy the fullness of the city, but you gotta be vaccinated to do it," de Blasio said during a press briefing. "It's going to be a reason for people to get vaccinated, particularly young people, and we know how important that is."

People 12 and older will be required to show proof of having received at least one dose of an authorized COVID vaccine to enter these spaces. Children younger than 12, who are not eligible for vaccination yet, must be accompanied by a vaccinated individual and are encouraged to wear masks, per The New York Times.

Proof of vaccination can be shown through one of two apps, the NYC COVID Safe app or the Excelsior Pass, according to the NYC Health Department. Patrons are also allowed to show their physical vaccine card or a photo of it, as well as a New York City vaccination record or an official immunization record from outside the city or the U.S.

New York will start conducting inspections and issuing penalties or fines for any businesses violating this order on Sept. 13. Exceptions are allowed in some cases, such as allowing customers inside to use the bathroom or for another reason that will take less than 10 minutes, like picking up a takeout order at a restaurant. Certain indoor locations such as residential and office buildings, churches, community centers, and schools are also exempt from the new order.

"I am absolutely certain this is going to motivate a lot of people to get vaccinated," de Blasio said. "We know that this is going to reach hundreds of thousands of people, convince them it's time. Just buy into this, because it's going to work for all of us. It's going to make us all safer."

Other cities are issuing similar vaccine mandates. According to the Associated Press, New Orleans and San Francisco are following New York City's lead, and Los Angeles is considering doing the same. In New Orleans, people must show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter certain bars, restaurants, breweries, gyms, fitness centers, sports complexes and stadiums, per CNN. San Francisco will start requiring proof of vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and large indoor events on Aug. 20.

