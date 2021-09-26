Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find out what nuts you should toss from your pantry.

RELATED: Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says.

Multiple nut products produced by SunTree Snack Foods, LLC have been recalled.

SunTree Snack Foods, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, produces several popular nut brands sold at supermarkets and online retailers. The company makes branded nuts for Amazon, sold under the name Happy Belly; Boxed, sold as the brand Prince & Spring; and store-name products for the southern supermarket chains Harris Teeter and H-E-B.

On Sept. 24, SunTree Snack Foods voluntarily recalled many different products it sells to these retailers after a concerning observation from a customer. The company is now pulling trail mixes, bags of cashews, and other products as a result of the customer complaint.

Certain lots of Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix, Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces, Happy Belly Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces, H-E-B 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces, Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix, Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, and Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces are all affected.

If you want to know if your specific bag of nuts is in question, the full list of recalled packages (with lot codes, UPC numbers, and best-by dates) can be found on the FDA website.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Says.

The recall was issued after a customer found glass in their bag of nuts made by SunTree.

SunTree says the recall was issued after a customer alerted them to pieces of glass found in their bag. They believe the issue is linked to specific batches of cashews, so the recall includes all products containing those nuts.

"Although our investigation is ongoing, we believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall," the company said in a statement about the recall. "SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is taking this action out of an abundance of caution."

It's unclear how the glass made its way into the packaging, but thankfully, according to SunTree, no one has sustained injuries from the products in question.

RELATED: This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled.

The potentially risky bags of nuts were sold in 11 states.

The potentially contaminated packages were distributed to stores across Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

Customers are urged not to eat the recalled nuts and those looking to get a refund for their purchases are encouraged to return them to wherever they were purchased from to do so.