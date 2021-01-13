The FDA Is Urging You Not to Eat This One Type of Yogurt

If you've been loading up your kitchen with healthy goodies, hoping to start 2021 off with loads of good-for-you snacks, there's a good chance you've got some yogurt in your fridge. But that yogurt may not be as healthy as you think. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a product recall of one type of yogurt due to potential mold contamination. Read on to make sure you don't have the potentially dangerous product at home, and for another item in your house you need to get rid of, check out If You Bought This From Costco, Stop Using It Immediately.

According to the FDA, "recent testing indicates a potential mold contamination" of Lavva's Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt. The product has been recalled voluntarily by Lavva's parent company, EVR Foods. The recall stressed that it was being announced "out of an abundance of caution," and that no illnesses related to the product have been reported at this time. Only the blueberry flavor has been earmarked as potentially contaminated, specifically the 5.3 ounce containers with the expiration date Feb. 21, 2021 and lot number 022121 printed on the bottom of the cup. The yogurts were produced at a single plant in Norwich, New York, and were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warns that that "some molds cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems. And a few molds, in the right conditions, produce 'mycotoxins,' poisonous substances that can make you sick." The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that while there are several hundred known mycotoxins, there are around a dozen that are particularly harmful to humans. The WHO warns that "mycotoxins occurring in food have been linked to long-term effects on health, including the induction of cancers and immune deficiency."

Founded in 2017, Lavva makes and promotes plant-based foods based around the pili, the world's lowest-carb, highest-fat nut. Their flagship vegan/dairy-free yogurt range comes in six flavors and is sold nationwide through Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, and local natural food stores. Consumers who are in possession of the recalled yogurt are urged not to eat the product and should return it to their point of purchase for a full refund.

Read on for more recent food recalls that should be on your radar, and for another product you need to check, beware that If You Have This in Your Medicine Cabinet, the FDA Says to Get Rid of It.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 Weis ice cream

Before you make your next sundae, you need to double check that it's safe to eat. On Jan. 10, the FDA reported a recall of two popular flavors of ice cream from manufacturer Weis Markets, which may be contaminated with metal equipment parts. The recall, which covers 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.) and 502 bulk containers of Klein's Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon), came up after an intact piece of metal equipment was found in the Cookies and Cream flavor ice cream. The product was sold in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The affected packages are marked with the UPC number 041497-01253 and an Oct. 28, 2021 sell-by date, which is located on the bottom of the container. While the vanilla ice cream containers are thought to have only been sold to one retail establishment in New York, any customers who have purchased the cookies and cream flavor are advised to return it to the point of sale for a full refund. And for another item to look out for in your kitchen, know that If You Have These Meats in Your Fridge, Get Rid of Them Immediately.

2 Food Club garlic powder

B&G Foods voluntarily recalled the its Food Club Garlic Powder after 1,301 cases were shipped mistakenly containing bacon-flavored bits, which contain undeclared soy. The FDA says it should be "readily apparent to consumers" if their 5.37 oz garlic powder container is filled with the wrong product, but if you want to confirm, look out for the best by dates of Nov. 19, 2022 and Nov. 20, 2022. And for another pantry staple you may need to toss, check out If You Have This Common Ingredient in Your Pantry, Throw It Away Now.

3 Dole's salad kits

Allergies were also behind a recent recall of Dole's Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kits. On Jan. 5, the FDA reported that certain lots of the bagged salad had been packaged with the wrong dressings and toppings, leading to the undeclared presence of eggs. The affected products—which were sold in Alaska, California, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Utah—bear the UPC number 0-71430-00035-9 and the lot code B364016 or B364017, with a best-by date of Jan. 15. And for more updates on recalls that could affect you, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Lean Cuisine chicken meals

In mid-December, the FSIS issued a warning about a Lean Cuisine chicken meal that was causing concern amid multiple complaints from customers who found plastic in their food. The product in question is "Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy" with the lot code 0246595911, a best-by date of Oct. 2021, and the establishment number EST. P-9018. Nestlé, which makes the frozen meals, believes a plastic conveyor belt broke during the production of the mashed potatoes, leading fragments to wind up in the pre-made dinners. And for another prepared food that's not safe to eat, check out If You Have This Pre-Made Meal at Home, the USDA Says Throw It Out Now.