This Is the Worst U.S. City for Mosquitoes, According to Data

The return of warm weather leaves plenty to be happy about, but being able to spend more time outdoors is arguably one of the best perks. Unfortunately, there's also one major downside to summer inching closer: the return of bugs. And according to new data, your city could be facing the worst swarms of mosquitoes over the next few months.

You might want to go grab some bug spray: National pest control company Orkin has released its annual Top 50 Mosquito Cities List. Rankings are determined by the number of customers the company receives for mosquito treatments in each area from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, including both residential and commercial clients.

"Backyards and outdoor activities were maximized in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue throughout 2021, especially as we approach Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the U.S.," Orkin said in a statement announcing the list. "Increased outdoor time may lead to increased experiences with mosquitoes."

According to Orkin, mosquitoes usually become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, and breeding season can start as early as May and last through September. And while their itchy bites are certainly annoying to deal with, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the pesky bloodsuckers are also dangerous because of their ability to potentially spread diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, and St. Louis encephalitis.

The CDC warns that mosquitoes begin to look for warmer places once nighttime temperatures begin to drop, often bringing them in closer proximity with humans. To prevent getting bitten, the agency suggests wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, using air conditioning or screened open windows to stay cool, and using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone as an ingredient.

Will this summer have you bugging out? Read on to see which city was ranked the worst in the U.S. for mosquitoes.

10 Raleigh-Durham, NC

9 Charlotte, NC

8 Miami, FL

7 Detroit, MI

6 New York, NY

5 Chicago, IL

4 Dallas, TX

3 Washington, DC

2 Atlanta, GA

1 Los Angeles, CA

