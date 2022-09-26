Extra

Worker Jailed for Trying to Hire Hitman to Murder Her Love Rival for Over $1,000

She "sobbed in the dock."

By Alex Miller
September 26, 2022
September 26, 2022

A British woman and onetime employee of Sports Direct was found guilty after trying to hire a Mexican cartel hitman on the dark web. Whitney Franks, 26, "sobbed in the dock as Judge Paul Dugdale sent her to jail for more than a decade." Why did Franks want to hire a contract killer? Read this incredible story here. 

1
Love Triangle

Upset woman with hand on chin while boyfriend talking with female friend in background.
Shutterstock

It all started in the workplace, allegedly. Sports Direct worker Franks and her coworker Rutt Ruttna were both vying for the attention of their boss, James Prest, allegedly, even though they both knew Prest was in a relationship. 

2
Murderous Intent

Hands typing on laptop in the dark.
Shutterstock

"I'm looking for the murder of a woman. I have £1,000, and I am willing to pay more. This woman has caused a lot of problems for myself and others," one of the messages from Franks said according to Metro UK. The conversations were discovered on the dark web by Carl Miller, an investigative journalist for the BBC.

3
Jealousy

police officer speaking into radio
iStock

Franks had been so jealous of her rival, she wanted her out of the way, even if it took extreme measures. "Franks posted her victims' details online, so the hitman would know where to find her once they arrived at her home in Milton Keynes, England." Because of the discovery of the messages by Miller, the police were able to notify Ruttna, who was found in disbelief.

4
Scam

Thames Valley Police

Per Metro UK, "Franks appeared before a jury and previously denied the charge, claiming she believed the website was a scam and she knew her victim was not in any danger." Nevertheless, Franks was found guilty of soliciting murder. "The prosecution argued that Ms Franks' solicitation of a hitman was equivalent to attempted murder, and the psychological effect of the incident on Ms Ruttna was described as 'severe,'" Metro states.

5
Sentencing

Judge with a gavel
Shutterstock

"Sentencing in Reading Crown Court, Judge Paul Dugdale said while her aim never became reality, it was still serious enough to warrant a high prison sentence," Metro reports. "Franks, of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced to a total of 12 years imprisonment, and will have to serve two thirds of this sentence before she is eligible for parole." Love triangles, be it at work or not, hardly ever end up well.

