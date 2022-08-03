If You Work Remote, You Can Get Up To $20K To Relocate To These U.S. Cities

Working remote isn't the wave of the future—it's the job pool of the present. One of the most unexpected, and potentially lucrative, developments of the work-from-home revolution is that certain cities are encouraging remote workers to relocate there, via cash incentives. According to websites like MakeMyMove.com, these are some of the cities where you can get up to $20,000 to work remote—you just have to pack up and go.

1 Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa launched its Tulsa Remote program in 2018, offering $10,000 to remote workers who relocated to the city and committed to stay for at least one year. "The idea was to bring working professionals of all ages, but ideally young people, to the city and give it a chance," said city spokesperson Caroline Glennon. "The $10,000 incentive was really just the ticket to get them there because we believed once they got here they'd fall in love and choose to stay." More than 1,700 people have taken advantage of the program, with 98% staying at least a year.

2 Rochester, New York

This upstate New York town is ranked #5 in the nation for remote workers. Part of the reason may be its Great Roc program, which offers remote works who live more than 300 miles from downtown Rochester $10,000 in relocation reimbursement and a potential $9,000 stipend for homebuyers.

3 Southwest Michigan

If you work for an employer that's located outside of Michigan, moving to the southwest region can earn you $10,000 toward a mortgage, if you purchase a home greater than $200,000 in value. The "Move to Michigan" program also pays out $5,000 if your child is enrolled in a local public school. "The pandemic has made it even more clear that Southwest Michigan is the place to be," said sponsoring nonprofit organization Cornerstone Alliance in a news release. "People want to be outside, in a less dense area. It has never been easier to work remotely."

4 Noblesville, Indiana

Remote workers who relocate to this midwestern town get a basket of welcome-wagon goodies, including $5,000 in relocation reimbursement, access to a co-working space (worth $3,000), even a $1,400 membership to the local golf club and a $500 wellness stipend.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Morgantown, West Virginia

Moving to Morgantown could net you $20,000 in incentives, including $12,000 cash and perks like a free co-working space, free outdoor experiences and gear, and professional guidance and small-business assistance.