This Baby Looks Like Woody Harrelson And He Agrees, in a Poem

New parents tend to love an online compliment about their young ones. Although it might be considered questionable praise, Dani Mulvenna was thrilled when her daughter went viral for what thousands of people agree is her uncanny resemblance to actor Woody Harrelson. It began with Mulvenna herself pointing out the resemblance: "Ok but how does our baby look like Woody Harreslon [sic]," she tweeted. Despite little misspelling of the actor's name, the post went majorly viral, attracting nearly half a million likes at last check.

1 Harrelson Writes Poem in Tribute

Moved by either his similarity to an adorable infant, the virality of the photo, or both—and really, how often do both land in a celebrity's lap?—Harrelson shared Mulvenna's post on his own Instagram account. He even added a poem.

"Ode to Cora-

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair

@danigriermulvenna"

2 Commenters Weigh In

Commenters were thoroughly taken by Harrelson's charming post. "Wholesome Harrison," said one. "If I were the dad, I'd be asking questions," offered another. Some adults came forward to claim their own uncanny resemblance to Harrelson. And Cora's mom herself commented on the post. "You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life," Mulvenna said.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Mom "Really, Really" Notes the Resemblance

"It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem," Mulvenna tweeted about the exceedingly cute internet firestorm.

She added: "Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon [sic], it's just that when she does…she really really does."

4 Mom "Blown Away" By Reception

Mulvenna told Today that she hadn't noticed Cora's physical similarity to the star of Cheers and True Detective until a friend pointed it out. "Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ," she said. "Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable. We thought it would maybe get a couple of likes from our friends and family but we've been blown away by how far it's reached."

5 Harrelson's Instagram Not All For Kids

Harrelson is quite active on Instagram, where he's attracted 2.7 million followers to posts like the one in which he sang to a chameleon and others in which he continues his longtime advocacy for the cannabis industry. The three-time Oscar nominee, an Emmy winner for his breakout role on Cheers, is regularly seen in movie and TV projects. But his most visible recent move this year was opening The Woods, a cannabis dispensary on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles that had a splashy debut in May. Forbes reported "the space is green and woodsy—true to its name—with trees on the interior, skylights, wooden displays, and an outdoor space that Harrelson hopes will be a consumption lounge in the near future." "I would love to see [cannabis] have federal legalization," he said. "Actually, it should be decriminalized completely."