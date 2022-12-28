Extra

Audacious Moment a Group of Women Steal Safe Containing $9,000 From a Supermarket

“This is a small place and $9,000 means a lot to them.”

By Ferozan Mast
December 28, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
December 28, 2022

A group of women ruined a small business owner's holidays after stealing a safe with $9,000 stashed away in it. The women took the safe from a local supermarket in the City of Orange, distracting the employees so they could sneak it out in a shopping cart. The incident was caught on security cameras, and police are asking the public for help in identifying the women. Here's what the footage showed.

1
Busy Saturday

CBS News

The incident happened on Christmas Eve (December 24) at Produce World, city of Orange. The employees were busy serving customers which made it easier for the suspects to pull off the robbery. The women reportedly posed as shoppers and tried to distract the employees from what was happening.

2
Distracting Employees

CBS News

While some of the women were asking the employees questions and taking up their attention, one of the women was able to sneak into the back and search for valuables. She was probably unaware that security cameras were capturing her every move as she looked for things to steal.

3
Searching For Cash

CBS News

The "distraction burglary" worked—the woman was free to search in the back for valuables and came across the safe. "The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was kept in a safe," says clerk Salah Siyam.

4
Heavy Safe

CBS News

Once the woman realized there was a safe, she got to work removing it from the back. The owner of Produce World was surprised she could even move the safe alone, considering it weighed around 80 lbs. "She had something under her skirt and she pulled that down, lifted the safe with one hand and covered it with [a] cove," owner Nasser Abdallah says.

5
Hiding the Safe

CBS News

Another one of the women helped the suspect load the safe into a cart and cover it with coats and scarves to hide it. They then casually wheeled it out of the store. "It's commonplace now which is horrendous," says customer Robert Shaw. "This is a small place and $9,000 means a lot to them." 

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • checking email on phone
    checking email on phone
    Smarter Living

    This Email From Dick's Sporting Goods Is a Scam

    No, you didn't will a free cooler.

  • Drew Barrymore in 2022
    Drew Barrymore in 2022
    Entertainment

    Drew Barrymore Reveals How She Got Sober

    After "numbing the pain" of her divorce.

  • Urban Explorer Discovers Abandoned $12 Million Mansion With Luxury Cars and Shoes Covered in Dust
    Urban Explorer Discovers Abandoned $12 Million Mansion With Luxury Cars and Shoes Covered in Dust
    Extra

    Urban Explorer Discovers Abandoned $12 Million Mansion With Luxury Cars and Shoes Covered in Dust

    "It makes no sense to me why these things were left behind."

  • An annoyed-looking wife carries the laundry basket while her husband sleeps on the couch.
    An annoyed-looking wife carries the laundry basket while her husband sleeps on the couch.
    Relationships

    Women Are Less Into Husbands Who Don't Do Chores

    A new study finds that housework is sexy.

  • birthday party accessories against a blue background
    birthday party accessories against a blue background
    Relationships

    108 Happy Birthday Wishes for Someone Special

    Seriously, how old are you now?

  • A middle aged man with salt and pepper hair looking in the mirror
    A middle aged man with salt and pepper hair looking in the mirror
    Style

    7 Stylist Secrets for Salt and Pepper Hair

    Going gray can still be great for your look.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group